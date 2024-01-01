Houston Astros add another former Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros He went away and added a new piece.

The final champion team this Thursday, January 4 world Series Another player claimed. journalists from athletic, chandler romeReported new movement on his X account.

“The Houston Astros Claiming right-handed reliever Declan Cronin off discount from white soxThe source tells The Athletic. Houston’s 40-man roster Currently full, so another move will need to be made to free up space.

Declan Cronin added to the list of exiles chicago white sox go to that Astros, there are others Kendall Graveman And jose abreu,

New Houston Astros Player Statistics

The right-handed player, who turned 26 last September, made his debut mlb In 2023. In his first campaign he made nine starts, all as a reliever. He scored 11 earned runs in the same number of innings. He gave up an average (ERA) of 9.00. He could not win and lost one. He struck out eight, struck out seven and was hit by two pitches.

About his participation in big league Wrote on Instagram:

“Words cannot express the depth of what it meant to me to climb a mound big league for the first time. It was a moment of great personal achievement, but it was also a testament and tribute to the unwavering support of those who have walked with me on this extraordinary journey.

“Every day this sport gives you is truly a blessing and I am very grateful for the opportunity to continue competing at the highest level.”

player claimed Houston Astros He was not officially included in the roster. Currently all 40 spots are occupied, so new movements are expected soon.