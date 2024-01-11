Houston Astros agree to terms with Dominican Brian Abreu

Thursday, January 11, certainly deals with the topics that the final moments of the following season address major League Baseball, Franchises that form groups ChiefStay on top of deadlines for agreements before this wage arbitration,

Such was the case with Houston AstrosWho attended the event along with several player candidates for this decision.

The novelty that overwhelms amidst this hustle and bustle Dominican pitcher Brian Abreu, Sidereales has placed its trust in Quisqueyan since 2019. He made his debut with them on July 31 and till date he remains a part of the pitchers of the said team.

Brian Abreu avoided arbitration and agreed to terms with the Houston Astros.

Virtual media became the main protagonists in the dissemination of this type of news. That is why this information was given in the afternoon The Social Network X by Ari AlexanderSports correspondent, new news from around Houston Astros,

The post states verbatim that sources have reported the news brian abreu And houston They reached an agreement for a contract that would correspond to the sum of $1.75 million.

Such a situation will prevent the player from getting closer wage arbitration, This amount includes the pitcher’s assignment for the season. mlb 2024,

The 26-year-old right-back has shown considerable positive progress during his five seasons at the club. big show,

This 2023 was the crop where it saw the most action. His earned run percentage in a total of 72 games was 1.75. He allowed 44 hits, 17 runs of which 14 were earned, six home runs and his WHIP finished at 1.19.