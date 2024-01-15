Houston Astros announce surgery for their pitcher

Houston Astros They are dealing with several injuries to their pitching staff. From last season, lance mccullers And luis garcia, Hopefully both can return at some point in the 2024 campaign.

And if that wasn’t enough, Justin Verlander had come for spring training With right shoulder problem. The veteran pitcher has not yet pitched in a single game. he recently had a session live batting practice, Recovery is going according to plan. However, the manager of Houston Astros, joe espada He had already announced that he would start the year on the injured list.





Same situation happens with them too jose urquidi, The Mexican would begin the season on the disabled list. during spring training There was a problem in his right elbow.

This Thursday, March 21 Houston Astros issued official statement In which he announced that another of his pitchers had undergone surgery. This is the Dominican reliever oliver ortegawho has since joined the Texans team minnesota twins last October.

Houston Astros’ official statement on pitcher Oliver Ortega’s surgery

“The one on the right hand oliver ortega Had surgery to remove loose body in his right elbow General Manager Of Houston Astros dana brown, it is expected that ortega Will be out of action for about 3-4 months.

This spring, ortega Participated in two games of spring training Of big league (2/26 at DET, 2/29 vs. NYM), both as a reliever, before being sidelined with elbow trouble. ortega got included in Astros After being claimed off the exemption list of minnesota twins On October 25, 2023. Appeared in 10 games for Twins In 2023, posted a 4.30 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

ortega27, also spent parts of the 2021–22 season in big league with Los Angeles Angels, in 45 productions big league Overall, as a reliever, he has a 2–4 ​​record with a 4.03 ERA (26 earned runs allowed in 58 innings) with 58 strikeouts and one save.

You may be interested in: 100 mph with full bases: Yordan Alvarez RBIS 2 for Houston Astros

Information taken from MLB