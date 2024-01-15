Houston Astros expanded against Washington.

Houston Astros he hit the pitch with ease Washington Nationals,

Both teams were the first protagonists in a day of 17 games. Game this Saturday, March 9 at noon spring training In front of the eyes of 3,885 people.

Houston Astros Won by a score of nine times four. He had 15 hits, three of which were homeruns. The offense scored five scores in the first two innings. That amount was enough to win.

Thus, the current record of spring training of the champions of American League West Division There are eight wins and six losses. For their part, citizens They fell to 6-7.

Houston Astros add three homeruns

In the first inning, he scored four runs with the help of two homeruns. jose altuve He started the game by taking the ball out of the park. It was his first homer of the spring. just after yordan alvarez And alex bregman He arrived on a singles basis. kyle tucker He put the icing on the cake by hitting another home run in between. Four wickets for zero without giving up the first out.

Then he added one in the second, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and one more in the seventh. yordan alvarez This also pushed him beyond his limits. alex bregman He had three hits in three at-bats, one of which was a double. jeremy pena It tripled. Besides, yenner diaz, joe singleton And pedro leon He promoted each one.

from the box jose urquidi This lasted for four innings. He allowed one run and five hits. He struck out two and walked none. among those who provide relief parker mushinsky retired in the ninth with two strikeouts bennett sousa Eighth with Strucado.

next match of Houston Astros This is before Sunday, March 10th miami marlins In the same scenario. The game start time in the United States is 1:05 pm Eastern Time.

