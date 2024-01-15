Houston Astros make decision with Justin Verlander

Houston Astros And Justin Verlander 2024 is complicated for them.

The pitcher who recently turned 42 hasn’t been able to get back to 100%. arrived at spring training Without fully feeling. The problems he had with his right shoulder from last season put a dent in a potentially good start.

from the beginning of spring training Three weeks ago Justin Verlander did not do live batting practice, Obviously he didn’t take part in any sports spring training,

Optimism arose in Houston Astros When he threw 60 pitches in training on Sunday. Manager, joe espadaSaid he threw breakers and felt excellent from the first cast to the last.

Although under no circumstances was it intended to be opened opening dayIt was expected that he would return in early April. Earlier it was decided that he would not be in the series new York Yankees,

Houston Astros manager announces decision on Justin Verlander

This Tuesday, March 5 morning Sword He spoke to the press as he usually does every day. He said this to the people present Justin Verlander He would start the season on the injured list.

This does not mean that you have any new problem. In fact, he had his regular bullpen session this morning. Just knowing that it won’t be ready until at least a week later opening day It was decided to put him on the disabled list. so, Houston Astros You can use that position to add a second hand.

Yes Justin Verlander Successful in completing 140 innings in 2024 Houston Astros The $35 million clause will be activated by 2025. New York Mets According to the special site, I will pay half Spotrac, He is expected to be back with the team around April 11.

verlander He won the Cy Young Award three times during his career. the last two were together Houston Astros In 2022 and 2019.