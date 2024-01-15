Houston Astros manager announces Opening Day lineup

Houston Astros take it opening day 2024 is scheduled for March 28. Playground Minute Maid Park will host the first series against new York Yankees, Both teams will clash four times.

Many managers have already announced the opener opening day, mitch keller break the ice for pittsburgh pirates, Besides, tariq skubal will do it for detroit tigers, Although it is not official, los angeles dodgers he also talked yoshinobu yamamoto,

However, no one has commented on this yet line up, All teams profile and analyze their pieces to make decisions.

Houston Astros Opening Day Lineup

This Tuesday, March 5, the manager of Houston Astros, Joe Espada, Gave a very accurate idea of ​​what it was line up In Opening Day against the New York Yankees, According to the strategist, the lineup used on this day is likely to be the one used on March 28. this afternoon they play against miami marlins In spring training,

jose altuve 2b Yordan Alvarez DH Alex Bregman 3B kyle tucker rf jose abreu 1b Yener Diaz C Chas McCormick LF jeremy pena ss jake meyer cf

Thus, Sword confirmed it yordan alvarez He will be second in the order during the start of the campaign. jose abreu He will shut out a fearsome group of five first hitters. Besides, jeremy pena Will capture the eighth turn.

According to the manager of Houston Astros, wants the Dominican to go to the stadium every day knowing what position he will be in. This is different from 2023 when they were in different shifts.

Another clarifying feature in alignment is yenner diaz He will be the starting catcher. new reinforcement Victor Caratini Will be in charge of replacement.