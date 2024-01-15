Houston Astros present opening day 2024 roster

Houston Astros officially offered Rooster Of inauguration day 2024,

This Thursday, March 28 Houston Astros your match is scheduled opening day, The first game of the four-match series will be held in the afternoon. Minute Maid Park against new York Yankees,

Astros they want to win American League West Division For the fourth consecutive time. They have already done it from 2021 to 2023. Furthermore, they wish to participate in the eighth Championship Series Followed. The Texans were in the final seven from 2017 to 2023.

Main addition of set during off season Was josh haider, The left-handed closer arrived via free agency. He signed a contract worth Rs 90 million for five seasons.

Houston Astros This is one of the most powerful lineups in the world. American League, jose altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman And jose abreu They order a powerful attack. Bats with other abilities prefer Yener Diaz, Chas McCormick And jeremy pena Escort in the lower part.

Injuries affected the pitching rotation. Justin Verlander, Jose Urquidi, Lance McCullers And luis garcia He begins the season on the injured list. framber valdez And Christian Xavier He has the responsibility of becoming the first pitcher of the team.

This Thursday morning, March 28th Houston Astros Officially reported the names of the 26 players who make the roster opening day,

Opener: Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco And JP France

Catchers: Victor Caratini And yenner diaz

Infielders: Jose Altuve, Jose Abreu, Alex Bregman, Jeremy Pena, Mauricio Dubon, Gray Kessinger And joe singleton

Outfielder: Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers And kyle tucker

Relief: Josh Hader, Ryan Pressley, Seth Martinez, Rafael Montero, Brandon Bilak, Tyler Scott And parker mushinsky

