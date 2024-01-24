Houthis order American and British citizens to leave Yemen

A tribal loyal to the Houthis fires a machine gun at a truck during a military parade of new tribal recruits in Bani Hushaish, Yemen. Reuters/Khalid Abdullah

Yemen’s Houthi officials ordered American and British personnel United Nations and humanitarian organizations are based Fury to leave the country within a month, a document and a local official revealed on Wednesday.

This decision comes after the attacks of United States and United KingdomWith the support of other countries, against military targets of the Iran-aligned group, which is launching attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Last week, the US government again added the Houthis to its list of terrorist groups in an effort by Washington to stop attacks against international shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have said their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians as Israel continues to bomb Gaza.

“The Ministry (…) wishes to emphasize that it should inform officials and staff with American and British citizenship to be ready to leave the country within 30 days”This was indicated in a letter sent by the Houthi Foreign Ministry to the acting UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen. Peter Hawkins.

The letter also orders foreign organizations not to hire American and British citizens for Yemen operations.

Chief Houthi negotiator, Mohammad AbdussalamConfirmed reuters Authenticity of letter. The office of Hawkins, a British citizen, did not respond to a request for comment.

The British Navy will improve missiles used against the Houthis in the Red Sea. Europa Press/Contact/Nathan T. Beard



The US Embassy said in a statement that it was aware of reports about the letter, but “cannot speak on behalf of the United Nations or humanitarian organizations in Yemen about what they may have received from Houthi ‘authorities’.”

The British Embassy said staff have not yet been ordered to leave the country and the mission is in close contact with the United Nations on the issue.

He us Army Two anti-ship missiles were disabled this Tuesday Houthi rebels from yemen Which posed an imminent danger to ships in the area.

usa And Britain They conducted two joint operations to weaken the Houthis’ ability to attack shipping.

Washington He also carried out several air strikes on his own against missiles of the supported rebels. Iran regime,

The most recent strikes – carried out at dawn local time on Wednesday – “targeted two Houthi missiles that were ready to be fired towards the south.” the Red Sea“, according to the statement of US Central Command (Centcom).

“US forces identified missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they represent a imminent threat For merchant ships and cruisers us Navy In the area,” Centcom indicated.

The Houthis began attacks in November on Red Sea vessels they claimed belonged to israel in support of Palestinian terrorists Gaza conflict stricken terrorist group Hamas and Israel.

Since then, Yemeni rebels have declared their interests usa And Britain Those are legitimate goals too.

(With information from Reuters)