How Austin Butler finally addressed that awkward disagreement with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens

Austin Butler explains why he called his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens just a friend while promoting her Oscar-nominated role. elvis, Fans felt he was downplaying their long-term relationship, and it was extremely disrespectful. high school musical star.

In Austin Butler’s mind, he was just protecting Vanessa Hudgens. “Oh, yes, I learned a lesson from that,” he explained. Sir In a recent profile to promote Masters of the Wind. “I felt like I was kind of respecting her privacy and not wanting to reveal too many things that would cause her to talk.”

“I have a lot of love and care for her,” Butler explained to the outlet. He was “not trying to erase anything in any way.”

“I value my privacy very much,” he said Dune: Part 2 The actor explained. “I didn’t want to give up anyone else’s privacy.”





Did Vanessa Hudgens help Austin Butler get the role of Elvis?

Austin Butler tells a story during 2023 hollywood reporter The roundtable features her “friend” Vanessa Hudgens, who is predicting her Academy Award-nominated role as Elvis Presley in the film biopic.

“A month before I heard that (director Baz Luhrmann) was making the movie, I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend, and there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio and I was singing along, and my friend He looked at me and said, ‘You’ve got to play Elvis,'” he said during the interview.





“A few weeks later, I was playing the piano,” Butler said. “I never really sang for any of my friends or anything. The same friend was there and I was playing the piano. He said, ‘I am serious. You have to figure out how you can get the rights to a script.’ Then my agent called and said, ‘So Baz Luhrmann is making an Elvis movie.’

Austin Butler admitted during a Los Angeles Times It was stated in the interview that he was referring to a romantic partner rather than a friend. “I was with my partner at the time,” he said.

“We were together for so long and she had such a divine moment and so I’m really grateful to her for believing in me.”





Vanessa Hudgens also talked about protesting Austin Butler’s Golden Globe-winning performance as Elvis Presley. Butler and Hudgens personally recalled how the role of Presley came to be.

“Last December, we were driving and we were listening to Christmas music, and an Elvis Presley Christmas song came on,” Hudgens explained at the 2019 appearance.

stay with kelly and ryan

, “He’d just dyed his hair black – he’s naturally blonde – and I was looking at him and he was singing along, and I said: ‘Babe, you need to play Elvis.'”

The truth behind Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s breakup

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dated between 2011 and January 2020, After that the actors met for the first time in 2006 high school musical Co-star Ashley Tisdale introduced him.





“It’s great because Austin was my best friend long before I was one,” Tisdale explained. “So it’s great to have your two best friends in a relationship.”

Butler said of his then-girlfriend, “It’s hard for me to even put into words how much that girl means to me.” Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood Premiere in 2019.

“I am so inspired by her every day and love her with all my heart.”

While Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s breakup details have been kept private, sources say it happened due to their busy schedules.





Before their separation, Hudgens talked about the dangers of a relationship where one person often works away from the other. He said CosmoUK, “It’s been eight years this year – FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust (the same things that keep us going forward). The longest we were apart was four months. it’s useless. You start to dislike hearing yourself say ‘I miss you.’ But if it’s your person, you execute it.”

Austin Butler said, “Life is full of changes. You have to find a way to constantly evolve and move forward.”

explained vanessa hudgens nylon She, “The public only sees so much. I’ve also been through two very long, life-changing relationships, and no one except me knows what really happened.”

It appears that Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have both moved on. Hudgens recently married baseball player Cole Tucker and Butler is now dating model Kaia Gerber.





Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens made headlines for ignoring each other at Vanity Fair’s 2023 Oscars party. The Oscar nominee was seen glaring at his ex-girlfriend while waiting for a car outside the event and chatting to Sharon Stone.

In response to speculation about the clip, Vanessa Hudgens posted an Instagram Story video of Jimmy Kimmel talking to Malala Yousafzai at the Academy Awards. In the clip, the chat show host asked the activist for her opinion on the Harry Styles and Chris Pine “Spitgate” incident.

Yousafzai responded to the host, saying that she “only talks about peace.” Hudgens asked her followers to do the same. “Let’s all get on the ‘I only talk about peace’ train,” the “High School Musical” star captioned the upload. “Ok?”





Hudgens also mocked his ex-wife on social media for the Elvis Presley accent he has maintained since making the Baz Luhrmann film.

One Instagram user wrote that Butler “went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting,” and sucker Punch The actress commented that she was “crying.”