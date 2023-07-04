really bad.

there were many contenders SculptureBut the award for worst sex scene of the year goes to episode 2 of this HBO series, In the last ten minutes, Tedros Tedros (The Weeknd) blindfolds a naked Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) with a red blindfold, ties her to a bed and makes her sit in a chair. Fire erupts in the background. On the soundtrack, a saxophone slides down a scale. With the gusto of airing someone’s dirty laundry, Tedros Tedros begins giving him commands like “spread your little pussy for me” (we didn’t have to do that) and “wet your throat for me” (wait. What?) Does. She touches herself, moaning exaggeratedly. As he stands up and loosens his belt, the camera abruptly pans away. The naked man is left to the imagination. (Well, that sounds like a mouthful to us. It’s not Sculpture suddenly becomes indiscreet.) We also have to add out of context that this scene is being watched by an underage girlfriend of Tedros who is pleasuring herself on the doorstep the whole time.

Idol could be a commentary on what happened to Britney Spears. But The Weeknd and Sam Levinson had something completely different in mind: nipples.

Turns out that rat tail is turning someone on after all.

The thing is: This scene isn’t as shocking as you might think right now. It’s not sexy, exciting, naughty or daring. This is not a sensible thing to say about the pornification of dolls. This is not a self-conscious camp. This is very, very, very inconvenient. The pictures are sterile bland erotica, the dialogue sounds like something taken from macho porn. a curious, almost unseen combination of fifty Shades of Grey And Pornhub, which has so little to do with actual sex, makes you wonder if the whole thing was conceived by two thirteen-year-olds who just Googled “sex” and are now finding out that How to clear your search history.

I thought that Sculpture I will get angry Might have been shocked. I’m probably bored.

I didn’t know I should laugh most of the time.

Idol is so eager to provoke that it’s almost touching.

Even before the first episode aired, you knew it was going to be tough SculptureThe brainchild of The Weeknd and Sam Levinson (director of Excitement, About a pop star who falls into the trap of a cult leader. Words like “rape fantasy,” “anti-feminist,” and “sexual torture porn” pop up in almost every preview, the kind of promo language one wouldn’t expect. The original director was kicked out with eighty percent of the material filmed just before the end of shooting, after which The Weeknd shot the series at his villa. That too is hardly a good omen.

But even that disastrous promo round couldn’t prepare you for the craziness that follows Sculpture Is. There were plot lines about sperm photographs. There were dialogues about human sperm socks. There were jokes about Jeffrey Epstein and rapist children. There were house servants who had to remove the dildos stuck to the wall. Which Makes You Wonder: How precise The collaboration between the biggest streaming artist and the most acclaimed TV director of all time has come to an end Melgaz: The Series,

however: you feel it somewhere in Sculpture There is a series hidden which is interesting. The first episode was a good start for a cynical, dark satire about the 21st century pop industry. A story about a pop star Jocelyn trying to rebuild herself after a mental crisis. For him, it means: being able to be yourself. For her entourage, this means being a bad girl, as did Britney Spears in 2001, Christina Aguilera in 2002, and Miley Cyrus in 2013.

“The average American knows that a girl like Jocelyn will never fuck with him. Unless he has a serious mental problem,’ says one of his two managers. “And that’s why mental problems are sexy.” in the world of Sculpture Pop stars aren’t people: they’re multimillion-dollar brands, developed by teams of managers, publicists, artistic directors and coaches whose investments are sure to pay off. Jocelyn’s life is an existence surrounded by vampires. His whole environment depends on him financially. Her best friend gets paid to be around her. No one has his best interests at heart.

This could be a comment on what happened to Britney Spears or a complaint about the pressure artists like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are under. but that order Sculpture So did not become. When The Weeknd and Sam Levinson started the series, they had something completely different in mind: nipples.

Lots of nipples.

Rarely has a series been so famous for sex, nudity and controversy Sculpture, To the point of absurdity: The series wants to be provocative so much that nothing really provokes anymore. Intimacy coordinator who gets stuck in the toilet? Walkie will not respond to this. Jocelyn choking while masturbating? People will have no idea what they see! Tedros Tedros fingering Jocelyn in front of everyone in the studio to make her sound hotter? Folks, Twitter is about to be on fire on Monday. And you know what’s even naughty? Cigarette.

that’s its biggest problem Sculpture: Whatever the makers think they tell about pop, sex, fame, trauma and the darkest side of man, it falls short due to their childish desire to shock. In the third episode, Jocelyn confesses that her mother has been physically and mentally abusing her since she was three years old. There seems to be a point about artistry, suffering, and an inter-generational compulsion to repeat, but it’s not the same. Sculpture shows. What Sculpture The show has a scene in which Jocelyn has to go pick up the hairbrush her mother abused her, bend over and Tedros Tedros always beats her until she cries in front of his sect of naked people. (It’s all to the tune of The Weeknd’s slow jam.) It sounds so bad it’ll drive you crazy. It is so poorly portrayed that you want to pinch the cheeks of the makers. Honestly: It’s almost heartwarming how naughty The Weeknd and Sam Levinson think of themselves.

It also has to do with The Weeknd’s acting talents, which has been the elephant in the room throughout the series. Admittedly, playing Tedros Tedros isn’t easy. It is a character who must be charming enough to lure victims into his net, dangerous enough to impose his will, and pathetic enough to make him wear his shirt. Unfortunately, The Weeknd only has one energy: that creepy, slightly too old guy who goes to the discotheque alone at four in the morning. It also turns out that she naturally has little charisma for a global pop star. At no point do you believe that Jocelyn would want to be seen anywhere near her. Not to mention that she’ll let him give her oral pleasure in a decapotable while her best friend is driving.

By the way, laughed out loud at that scene.

Only one question remains: is The Idol bad or intentionally bad?

the first two episodes were Sculpture Keep it up, but from episode three the series got so bad that it became addicting. There was the time Troye Sivan was tortured with an electroshock collar without anyone telling him exactly why. There was the time we got to see The Weeknd masturbating in a fitting room and wiping his hands on a Valentino jacket. There was the time when six episodes were promised, turned into only five, probably because HBO itself was tired of it in the meantime. Sculpture It was an exhilarating train crash unfolding in five parts with mesmerizing gradualness.

Perhaps that’s why after an episode or three the response to the backlash came to the fore. After weeks of disastrous reviews, pieces suddenly emerged about how Sculpture was secretly really cool. Argument: Because of the fuss that happened earlier, we all looked at the series in the wrong light. in reality it is Sculpture 21st century version of show girlThriller combining sex and camp, misunderstood by Paul Verhoeven. Sculpture Wasn’t bad: It was intentionally bad.

Surprisingly, something needs to be said for this. We get a glimpse of it in the first episode itself basic Instinct, Verhoeven’s best-known film, a story that lurks in the background throughout the series. Prince is also mentioned repeatedly, which is an interesting detail. Prince was born in 1984 purple Rain – the film which is –, a bizarre mix of self-parody and ego project, in which he processed his own traumas and cast himself as a misogynist character with a strange sexual presence. Couldn’t act either, Prince. Looks like The Weeknd hasn’t missed it.

bad temper of Sculpture That doubt works too. That’s an advantage over (or at least compared to) the flawed screenplay, low acting talent and weak direction Excitement): It’s never entirely clear what The Weeknd and Sam Levinson’s intentions are exactly. Does The Weeknd have no charisma or should his character have no charisma? Is Jocelyn’s trauma-processing with the hairbrush pretend or camp? Is Sculpture An ego project or a parody of an ego project? Was Tedros Tedros’ “carte blanche” statement a joke or a mistake? And when Tedros tells Tedros he wants to “slap Jocelyn on her ass while groping him with his penis,” did The Weeknd realize it was going to be physically challenging?

However, the more important question is: does it matter? The Weeknd has been repeating for months that everything is conscious. The answer to every criticism that comes up is the same. The series is not problematic, but intentionally problematic. Tedros Tedros should not represent a flashy character, but rather a deliberate loser who is in over his head. Sex doesn’t mean being sexy, but being intentionally unsexy. Only that doesn’t change all that the series has become uncanny: bad.

slurred speech, inconsistent characters, clumsy pacing, pathetic sex scene: Sculpture may have been intended to be Paul Verhoeven, founded fifty Shades of Grey, possible Sculpture A self-parody or a provocative art project, but it’s definitely the derailed ego project of two individuals who don’t realize they’ve overestimated their abilities.

For a month I’ve been noticing that when The Weeknd’s songs come on Spotify I skip them. Not because it should be cancelled. Not because it would be problematic. Not even because it reminds me of a rat’s tail. (Though, it is.) But only because it’s all over-complicated.

I doubt that was the intention.