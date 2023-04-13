How Barbie captivated designers

became a movie Due in July this year, the fashion world’s hottest trend since last year. Why are designers so obsessed with Barbie Core?

film Directed by Greta Gerwig, one of the youngest up-and-coming female directors, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play Barbie and Ken, respectively. Apparently people in the fashion industry would welcome a movie release With open arms. That’s because Barbie’s pink shade, Barbie Core, swept the runways of every city with production announcements <باربي>.

The Birth of Barbie

Barbie was created in 1959 when Mattel co-founders Ruth and Elliott Handler created a doll for their daughter. I made dolls with solid bodies, I wear high heels, and they have different jobs. Barbie’s appearance shocked children. Not just because they’re beautiful, but because they’ve shown us that women can do many things besides taking care of children. Like the teaser video Described above, until the appearance of Barbie, girls only played with small dolls. Barbie gave the image of an independent woman.

Since then, Barbie has held a variety of jobs, including a flight attendant, a veterinarian, and a hairdresser. Until the 1970s, this was revolutionary. Entering the 21st century, Barbie has been criticized for praising an unhealthy female figure. Later, in 2016, Barbie appeared with different body types, skin tones and diversity.

60 years after her birth, Barbie still looks fresh thanks to constant reinterpretation. Most importantly, Barbie never gets old when it comes to fashion.

Barbie’s influence on fashion

Moschino Collection 2015 S/S RTW







As much as Barbie is a pop culture icon, she has dressed for countless designers and brands since the 1980s. I’ve been chosen by big brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Hermès and Comme des Garçons. At the same time, they were also influenced by Barbie. A representative example is the Moschino 2015 S/S fashion show. Moschino’s manager at the time, Jeremy Scott, got the idea for the entire collection from Barbie.

“Barbie and I are so alike. Barbie has taken on every job imaginable and created her own style of clothing for every occasion, day or night. She is the perfect source of inspiration for designers.”

@employee

That’s what Jeremy Scott said in an interview with The Guardian in 2015. That’s not all. Margiela, who presented the most impressive collection in fashion history, also cited the dolls as a main inspiration for her fall-winter 1994 collection. This collection is comprised of classic Barbie items such as jeans, cardigans and plaid shirts. It was notable that the proportions of the clothes were similar to those of a Barbie doll. See also the shoes created by Melissa and Vivienne Westwood. Anyone can tell they are inspired by Barbie shoes.

Return of Greta Gerwig

One of the reasons for the appearance In the spotlight is Greta Gerwig. She released a scene of Margot Robbie dressed as Barbie, which brought Barbie to everyone’s attention. In addition to this photo, a few more stills from the film have also leaked, all of her wearing elegant dresses. Such images would have interested any designer. Plus, who hasn’t been fascinated that a female director who is creating some of the hottest female fiction right now is producing Barbie dolls?

Getty Images

Barbicure 2023

Collection F/W Valentino 2022 RTW







Loewe Collection 2023 S/S RTW

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, Megan Fox and Dua Lipa still wear pink Barbie clothes. The same goes for designers. Valentino chose pink as the accent color of the F/W 2023 collection. Versace reintroduced the pink suit jacket. Courage reinterpreted a pink dress and used sheer fabric. Pink Loewe Shoes by Jonathan Anderson Wouldn’t Be Outlandish If They Were in a Movie .

Courrèges Collection 2023 F/W RTW