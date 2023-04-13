How Barbie captivated designers

became a movie
The Birth of Barbie
Barbie was created in 1959 when Mattel co-founders Ruth and Elliott Handler created a doll for their daughter. I made dolls with solid bodies, I wear high heels, and they have different jobs. Barbie’s appearance shocked children. Not just because they’re beautiful, but because they’ve shown us that women can do many things besides taking care of children. Like the teaser video
Since then, Barbie has held a variety of jobs, including a flight attendant, a veterinarian, and a hairdresser. Until the 1970s, this was revolutionary. Entering the 21st century, Barbie has been criticized for praising an unhealthy female figure. Later, in 2016, Barbie appeared with different body types, skin tones and diversity.
60 years after her birth, Barbie still looks fresh thanks to constant reinterpretation. Most importantly, Barbie never gets old when it comes to fashion.
Barbie’s influence on fashion
As much as Barbie is a pop culture icon, she has dressed for countless designers and brands since the 1980s. I’ve been chosen by big brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Hermès and Comme des Garçons. At the same time, they were also influenced by Barbie. A representative example is the Moschino 2015 S/S fashion show. Moschino’s manager at the time, Jeremy Scott, got the idea for the entire collection from Barbie.
“Barbie and I are so alike. Barbie has taken on every job imaginable and created her own style of clothing for every occasion, day or night. She is the perfect source of inspiration for designers.”
That’s what Jeremy Scott said in an interview with The Guardian in 2015. That’s not all. Margiela, who presented the most impressive collection in fashion history, also cited the dolls as a main inspiration for her fall-winter 1994 collection. This collection is comprised of classic Barbie items such as jeans, cardigans and plaid shirts. It was notable that the proportions of the clothes were similar to those of a Barbie doll. See also the shoes created by Melissa and Vivienne Westwood. Anyone can tell they are inspired by Barbie shoes.
Return of Greta Gerwig
One of the reasons for the appearance
Barbicure 2023
Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Anne Hathaway, Megan Fox and Dua Lipa still wear pink Barbie clothes. The same goes for designers. Valentino chose pink as the accent color of the F/W 2023 collection. Versace reintroduced the pink suit jacket. Courage reinterpreted a pink dress and used sheer fabric. Pink Loewe Shoes by Jonathan Anderson Wouldn’t Be Outlandish If They Were in a Movie
In addition, many brands fill the catwalk in pink. More importantly, no release