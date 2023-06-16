How Beyoncé’s world tour is troubling Sweden’s central bank

There are lots of explanations for persistently high inflation around the world: the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices, inflationary scrounging of retailers who increase their profit margins, post-corona savings galore. But American pop icon Beyoncé as the cause of currency depreciation in Sweden? This is a new version.

The Swedish statistics agency SCB put out disappointing data on inflation yesterday. Despite a series of interest rate hikes by the Swedish central bank, core inflation (which filters out energy prices) fell only slightly from 8.4 percent in April to 8.2 percent in May. This was contrary to expectations: Swedish policymakers had expected a larger decline. What was going on here?

Michael Grahn, chief economist at Danske Bank, came up with a remarkable explanation: Artist Beyoncé Knowles was partly responsible for the so-called ‘blip’ in figures from her Renaissance tour, the diva’s first solo tour in nearly seven years. Grahn, who is responsible for economic analysis on Sweden at his bank, calculated Bion’s share of Swedish inflation at 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points.

Beyoncé began her world tour in Sweden and played two nights at Friends Arena in Stockholm on 10 and 11 May, to a total of 92,000 people. Because it was the start of a world tour, and because the exchange rate between the Swedish crown and the US dollar is very favorable from an American perspective, many Americans also attended the concert.

Their arrival, along with many Swedish visitors, led to a huge increase in demand for overnight accommodation in Stockholm. Due to this, there has been a huge increase in the prices of hotels and restaurants.

in football tournament

And it’s not just Sweden: Searches for accommodation in cities during the tour skyrocketed after the announcement, rental platform Airbnb reported. In any case, tickets for many of the concerts sold out within days and prices skyrocketed on the resale market.

Read also: music fan is a cash cow



Economist Grahan told the BBC that it is rare for a star to have such an impact on inflation. He added that some major events, such as football tournaments, could trigger similar “inflationary blips”. Gran expects the Beyoncé effect to disappear in June’s inflation data.

Coincidentally, Beyoncé will be at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena for two nights next weekend. On 30 June, Statistics Netherlands will publish a preliminary estimate of Dutch inflation for that month.

News bulletin

nrc economy Receive a personalized selection of the day’s economic news from each working day from our editors.