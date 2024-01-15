How Blue closed and all the quotes for this Tuesday, February 27

While the national government’s conflict with Chubut province is escalating, the DNU’s approval in the bicameralism is in danger and La Rioja warns that it cannot meet its obligations in virtual default, the dollar has no regard for this. And the decline continues.

The supply of farm dollars that provides cash with liquidity and little or no excess of pesos in the economy means that prices do not react and the economic situation is more important than the political situation. The economic situation shows that expectations of devaluation are rapidly diminishing in the short term, the government continues its strategy of depreciating the exchange rate by 2%, and adding reserves by purchasing dollars without any changes in the market.

The decline in the blue dollar deepened during the day, and ten pesos fell and were offered at $1,045 for buying and $1,075 for selling. With today’s decline, it has accumulated 5 wheels (40 pesos) back from the $1,015 level just a week ago. Thus far in February, the marginal currency has declined by 125 pesos or 10.46% and the gap has narrowed to 27.2%.

The MEP dollar price had a small decline of 5 pesos (-0.44%) and is trading at $1046.41. On the month it falls by 130 pesos (-11%) and the difference is less than 25%. Meanwhile, Cash Value (CCL) fell $8.37 and moved away from $1,100. This Monday it is trading at $1,089.88 and this month it is the price that suffers the biggest decline, falling by $161 pesos (-12.9%). The supply volume of 20% of export liquidation is pulling the price down and the gap has become less than 30%.

After daily adjustments, the wholesale exchange rate is $841.10, up fifty cents from yesterday. The value of the bill at Banco Nación is $860 and the average across banks is $884.03.

The Tourist Dollar or card for consumption abroad costs $1,376 with 60% taxes and is the most expensive on the market.

The volume operated in the cash segment this Tuesday was US$385.39 million, of which the Central Bank bought US$142 million, and the rest was in the hands of importers.

In February it bought US$2,395 million and since December 13, the total purchases have been US$8,530 million. The monetary authority’s gross reserves increased by 68 million from yesterday and stood at US$27,556 million.