how brands can better connect with creators

Creators’ role in marketing was a big topic during Advertising Week, as the booming creator economy has advertisers questioning how they can leverage influencers to connect with consumers — especially ahead of the holiday season.

“One of the biggest questions that customers continue to ask is, ‘What’s going on in the creator economy?’” Meta Vice President Nada Stirratt said during a session last Monday. More and more brands are incorporating creators into their marketing strategies — Insider Intelligence estimates that 75% of marketers currently work with influencers, that number is expected to jump to 86% by 2025.

These were the five themes of this week’s event around the creator economy and how influencers can help brands engage with consumers.

do the homework

Perhaps more important than finding the right creator is figuring out who your audience is.

Part of that process might include looking at data around a creator’s engagement, according to Ricky Ray Butler, CEO of BEN. While an influencer might have millions of followers, many of those accounts could be bots or “fake engagement” rather than people genuinely interested in the creator and his content, he said.

Butler gave the example of fashion influencer Arii, who in 2019 launched a clothing line that she assumed her 2.6 million Instagram followers would warmly welcome. However, she ended up selling less than 36 shirts, largely because less than half of her followers were “real people” and nearly a third were robots.

When choosing a creator to partner with, brands should research the demographics of the creator’s audience — and potentially even investigate the “psychographs” of that audience, or their attitudes and beliefs, Butler added. Selecting an influencer who has a high follower count but whose audience is wildly different from the consumers a brand is trying to reach will ultimately be ineffective; for example, a popular designer with “an army of fourteen-year-olds” following them wouldn’t make sense for a luxury fashion brand like Gucci to partner, Canadian model and influencer Coco Rocha said at a panel.

Brands should familiarize themselves with the content a creator produces before reaching a partnership. Rocha has avoided working with brands that simply know her as a model without looking at the other interests and causes she embodies in her content.

Knowing a creator’s audience and how their brand can resonate with them can make the creative process easier and the collaboration more rewarding for both the brand and the influencer.

“When you build collaborative content, build it by knowing the person who is really going to take your brand and run with it in a unique way that you never thought of doing before,” said futurist David “Shingy” Shing. “That’s the key to it.”

embrace individuality

Almost every discussion of influencer marketing involves heavy use of the word “authenticity,” and the conversations at Advertising Week were no exception. However, some panel discussions offered a meaningful definition of what an “authentic” brand creator partnership looks like: offering creators the freedom to speak and act as they normally would on any of their other content, and leaning into their unique identity. instead of trying to stifle your individuality.

Content creator and author Tabitha Brown, who has collaborated with Target on social media videos and a clothing line, shared during a panel that she has worked with several brands in the past who have told her to mask her Southern accent or reduce the amount of slang. which she used in videos she created for them. After submitting her first video to Target, she was shocked when the company didn’t require her to do any editing on the content she submitted to them.

“They love me just for me, and they’re not trying to change me,” Brown said. “In this space of brand collaborations and partnerships, people are asking you to change or shrink or become what they want you to be for their company all the time. My authenticity, my true self, is non-negotiable.”

During the same panel, Pamela Brown, Head of Talent Partnerships and Influencer Marketing at Target, emphasized the importance of having trust in the creators a brand chooses to partner with and allowing them to deliver brand messages consistent with their personality. and style of existing content. When a brand overregulates how a creator speaks or behaves in content, their fans will instantly pick up on it and may disapprove of their favorite creator being effectively censored, she said. And according to Shing, consumers — especially those who are members of Gen Z — have a “built-in bullshit meter” that allows them to instantly recognize instances where influencers really don’t believe in the brand they’re promoting or when their content has been altered and feels stiff or artificial.

Micromanagers beware!

A big part of tapping into that authenticity is allowing creators control over their content production. Creators often understand platforms and what type of content works better than brands, and they often take content in creative ways that brands may not have considered.

“One thing that turns me off is brands being stubborn,” said Loey Lane, a YouTuber and podcast host. “I just did a project where the brand wanted the product right next to my face and they were adamant. The photo didn’t perform as well as I thought it would. It shouldn’t look corny,” she advised.

A better tactic is for the brand to be almost a “patron” for a creator, and sponsor the great content creators are already doing that, said Gabe Gordon, cofounder and managing partner of Reach Agency, a digital marketing agency. However, he also noted that traditional advertisers should be able to pass on tips and tricks of the trade to help the creator, pointing to an example of the cheese pizza pie, which is known to leave viewers hungry.

Posting the same content across multiple platforms is no longer an effective social media strategy, Shing said, and since influencers often specialize in one or two specific social platforms and tend to better understand the types of content that perform well on them, listening to their insights can result in content that fits more organically on a given site.

Give the relationship time to grow.

In several sessions, TikTok creators, marketers and employees agreed that forming long-term partnerships with influencers is more beneficial for brands than one-off collaborations.

In a panel, artist and creative director Pablo Rochat compared forming a brand partnership to attending a dinner party: a brand that simply working with an influencer once is the same as knocking on the door of the party and leaving immediately, instead of to go in and engage with guests behind the door, he said. Partnering with a creator over several months or even years allows that creator’s audience to become more familiar with the brand, and that repeated exposure can lead to greater interest in the brand, he said.

Integrating creators deeper into brand campaigns and “giving them a seat at the table” also tends to be more successful for brands, said Sam Kimmel, who leads creator partnerships at TikTok. Rather than bringing in creators for the last phase of a campaign, TikTok is seeing more brands collaborating with influencers to create campaigns and even developing products alongside the brand, such as Sephora partnering with influencer Addison Rae to launch a makeup line. and skincare products.

“You shouldn’t use breeders as one-off tactics most of the time,” Kimmel said. “If you, as a brand, bring the creator into your brand, they can tell your brand story in a much more meaningful way.”

Longer relationships also give brands the opportunity to experiment with content styles or various pieces of content to see what resonates, which can help inform future content.

Players are creators too

Gaming content creators seem to engage with the metaverse conversation and can be overlooked when it comes to traditional influencer marketing. However, many marketers agreed that the definition of a “gamer” has expanded.

Josh Glodoveza, Vice President of Talent at Fanjoy, used Wordle’s massive popularity earlier this year as an example of how gaming has entered into many people’s lifestyles, even if they don’t consider themselves gamers. And people often look up to gaming influencers for guidance or advice in the same way they do beauty or lifestyle creators, he added.

“There are ways to reach your consumers who are gamers in ways that are easier than esports,” said Mae Wen, Amazon Acceleration Manager for Vita Coco Company, and pointed to the Animal Crossing game brand activation.

Twitch’s Brett Bales and Allison McDuffee offered several examples of how brands have partnered with game creators in past campaigns. Adobe sponsored a series of livestreams from Shroud, a YouTuber and Twitch streamer, in which he worked with an art director to design a set of armor and weapons that were later released as items players could collect in the online game New World. Viewers of the livestream were able to participate in the design of these objects through chat, allowing Adobe to immerse itself in the Shroud community.

There are a range of options for engaging a brand’s gaming audience, said Tommy Huthansel, VP and director of partnerships at Denstu Gaming. On one end of the spectrum is running digital ads on gaming sites or pre-rolling on a Twitch stream, and on the other is creating an original game (which he doesn’t recommend for beginners.) But between those extremes is the ability to engage with a creator, work with a certain platform, or support a specific gaming community, as long as it’s done in an authentic way.

“You just don’t want to sound like the Steve Buscemi meme ‘How do you do the kids?’” he said.