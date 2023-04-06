How can I catch Alolan Exeggutor?

Despite the great controversy in which it has been involved Pokémon GO for him price increase and limitation of remote raid passesthe game continues to have thousands of users.

They are these that every day look for new adventures to complete and pokémones to catch and get them all, one of these being the Alolan Exeggutor, of the Grass/Dragon type category.

Although this Pokémon could be obtained by evolving Exeggcute, now it must be adopted different approach to be able to acquire the creature.

Learn how to get Alolan Exeggutor. Credits: Pokemon

Currently, the only way for players to obtain Alolan Exeggutor is challenge and defeat him in one of the game’s three-star Raid Battles.

However, as indicated by the Pokémon GO site, Alolan Exeggutor will appear as Raid Boss in the Spring into Spring eventwhich began this Tuesday the 4th and will be available until monday april 10

The trainers you can find Alolan Exeggutor at your local gymswhere they can assemble a group of Pokémon to fight and defeat it, and those with high CP should be able to face it head-on and defeat it in order to catch it.

Those who want to ensure victory must prioritize their best Ice-type Pokémon and moves, since the Grass and Dragon types are weak against the Ice type. This gives Alolan Exeggutor an obvious weakness that Trainers should exploit.