How can I get Mothim in Pokémon GO?

mothim is a Pokémon that was introduced to this world in pokemon diamond and pearl in the fourth generation, and is currently also available in the popular mobile game Pokémon GOalthough their presence is not very common.

This pocket monster corresponds to a type creature moth-like flying insect with four wings and a dark grey, yellow and orange color palette.

have to mothim registered in the Pokédex or simply obtaining it to complete a limited-time collection challenge is essential for most players. Also, this is one of the Pokémon needed to Complete the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge.

Mothim is essential to completing the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge. Credits: Nintendo

It is important to know that to get a Mothim you first have to get a male Burmy, since only this will evolve to the named pokémon. If she is female, she will become a Wormadam.

The Burmy can be obtained throughout the map of Pokémon GO and, once you have it, you will need a total of 50x Burmy Candies to evolve it and acquire to mothim without complications.

Neither Burmy, nor Wormadam, nor mothim They are among the best types of bugs in Pokémon GO, but they are Necessary to keep up with the Pokédex and complete limited-time collection challenges.