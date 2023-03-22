How can Luan Santana and his new looks break sertanejo paradigms?

Harry Styles, Xuxa, Elton John, Ivete Sangalo, Yoo Tae Yang? No… Luan Santana! The icon of Brazilian country music moved the web after recording the audiovisual project “LUAN CITY 2.0“ at Mineirão Stadium, in Belo Horizonte, last Saturday (18). In addition to the unreleased songs and the mega-structure of the presentation, something else caught the attention of fans: the costumes! Breaking stereotypes of the typical sertanejo singer, Luan showed that he is experiencing not only a musical evolution, but also a style one!

in the recording of “LUAN CITY 2.0“, Luan Santana showed that it came to break paradigms and delivered three looks different that gave the talk on social networks. With earrings, chain necklaces, lots of glitter, neon fringes, leather pants and embroidered pieces, the singer went against the image of the typical sertanejo singer – who wears a hat cowboyjeans and striped shirts.

Style change? In addition to the songs that flirt more and more with pop, luan has been showing signs that he is also experiencing a new moment in terms of costume design, more attuned to social issues involving fashion and a break with stereotypes of what is considered ‘masculine’.

The artist is deconstructing the sertaneja image in recent times. For a genre that is still very macho and conservative, appearing in low-cut, shiny and daring pieces is an act of revolution. Attitudes like this are a gateway to a more egalitarian dialogue for the sertanejo genre and its listeners.

@verenafigueiredo @Luan Santana fashionista haha! Singer appeared with daring costumes this weekend. Just like me, the internet is confused and went crazy, going through comparisons with #harrystyles #eltonjohn #xuxa even accusations of plagiarism to #yootaeyang’s look. All that and much more #luansantana #luancity ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

On the internet, many comparisons were made with other artists and singers who also adopt a style of costume similar to those used by Luan Santana in DVD recording. check the tweets below.

Harry Styles from BR / Luan Santana from UK pic.twitter.com/CpuAl6l4Ii — Hannoh Montano (@jhonathan) March 20, 2023

SIMILARITIES!✨ During the recording of his DVD Luan City 2.0 yesterday at Mineirão in Belo Horizonte, Luan Santana wore a costume that reminded us a lot of the clothes that Xuxa wore at Xou. Did you also find it similar? #VirouFesta pic.twitter.com/Mq0QPedTDM — Turned into a Party at #BBB23 (@viroufesta) March 19, 2023

And Luan Santana who honored Ivete Sangalo on the DVD pic.twitter.com/DosdLZBZJR — Domero Paiva (@DomeroPaiiva) March 19, 2023

Luan Santana became our Elton John https://t.co/uExqvlpx33 — Sarres ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Sarres_) March 19, 2023

The gays go like this to the techno party ‍ pic.twitter.com/iVr4tyS7bP — kylie jenner Poor (@lobatolucass) March 19, 2023

