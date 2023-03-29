How did Taylor Swift end up in the Gwyneth Paltrow trial? Understand

Taylor Swift’s name came up during the trial of Gwyneth Paltrow, accused of causing a skiing accident in 2016

Movie actress like Iron Man (2008), Love is blind (2001) and Shakespeare in Love (1998), Gwyneth Paltrow talked about the relationship with the singer Taylor Swift during his 2016 ski accident trial at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

paltrow has been on trial since March 21, after being sued by the retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, for allegedly colliding with and injuring him in a skiing accident in 2016 and is asking for US$300,000 (about R$1,542,270.00 at current exchange rates). The actress, in case of victory, asks for US$ 1 (R$ 5.24) in damages and attorney fees.

Kristin VanOrmanlawyer of sandersonasked if the actress had the idea of ​​counterattacking the victim after Taylor Swift, won a 2017 sexual assault judgment against former DJ David Mueller and was awarded $1 in damages. the defense of sanderson initially asked if paltrow was aware of the judgment of Swiftwhich the actress replied, “I think I said that point that I wasn’t familiar with it, but since then I have been.”

Right away, paltrow was asked if she was “great friends” with the pop star. “No. I wouldn’t say we’re good friends. We are friendly. I’ve taken my kids to one of his shows before, but we don’t speak very often.”

Van Orman then asked another question paltrow about your friendship with Swift. “Didn’t you ever give Mrs. Swift personal and intimate gifts for Christmas?”, implying that Gwyneth Paltrow asked for a dollar after the singer’s victory. Check out the moment below:

understand the charge

In the original 2019 indictment, sanderson said it was the incident was equivalent to a hit and run, claiming. “paltrow got up, turned and skied, leaving sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured,” the representatives said. “A ski instructor from deer valleywho was training Mrs. paltrowbut who did not see the accident, skied, saw the injured sanderson and walked away, falsely accusing sanderson to have caused the accident.”

Already paltrow states how the instructor witnessed the collision. The professional in question is Eric Christiansenwhich was removed from the initial petition with the Deer Valley Resort Company after a judge narrowed the line of argument on hit-and-run, with the decision eventually relating to simple negligence around just the accident.

The actress even previously pointed out that Sanderon’s lawsuit was an “attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth.” When the actor was called to the witness stand, she denied the allegations of having caused the accident and said “Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on the ski slope and that’s the truth.”