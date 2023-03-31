How did the trial involve singer Taylor Swift?

After being sued by an optometrist over an alleged accident, Gwyneth Paltrow is on trial since the last day 21

The actress Gwyneth Paltrowwhich has been on trial since March 21 for allegedly crashing into Terry Sandersonone 76 year old retired optometrist and hurt him in an accident involving ski in 2016 , is being processed by the same. At the time, the accident happened in the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, USA .

However, during the trial, the name of the American singer Taylor Swift was involved in the case. This because Kristin VanOrmanlawyer of Terryquestioned whether gwyneth thought of counterattacking the optometrist after taylor receive the claim for $1 in damages upon winning a judgment of sexual assault involving former DJ David Mueller in the year 2017 .

Thus, as reflected by Rolling Stone Brasil magazine, before the questioning, the retiree’s defense had asked whether the actress was related to the trial involving the singer, and gwyneth said, “I think I said that point I wasn’t familiar with it, but since then I have been.”

Yet, in addition, during the trial the actress was asked if she had a close friendship with Swift , and she commented, “No. I wouldn’t say we’re good friends. We are friendly. I’ve taken my kids to one of his shows before, but we don’t speak very often.”

The story

In the 2019 indictment, sandersoncommented that what happened in that day in 2016 was the equivalent of a hit-and-run . Case representatives then said, “Paltrow got up, turned and skied, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, critically injured,” and continued: