How do billionaires think? Psychology and Characteristics of the Very Rich





What if you had all the money in the world and could consider yourself a billionaire, would you be happy? And what common traits and psychological characteristics do the richest of the rich have? Many psychologists share their views on this.

Only a tiny percentage is allowed to place itself at the top of the billionaires on this globe. Then we are talking about Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos or Kylie Jenner. The ultra-wealthy are frequent enough for many scientific studies. Because how does the brain and mindset of this powerful group of people work?

character traits of billionaires

BBC Science Focus WebMD talked to several psychologists about the mind of a billionaire. Social psychologist Steve Luffman points out that there are common character traits in these areas. “These people are good at controlling their emotions, both positive and negative, and they tend to be less emotionally sensitive to the world around them when they are high.” Such a wealthy wealthy individual may seem a little cold, but they also appear to be outgoing, enterprising, and open to new experiences.

So emotional control and being extroverted seem to be a common denominator among billionaires. This came up in several studies, including one from last year. This suggests that the higher the wealth, the more pronounced these traits.

old money new money

But there’s more to it than control and euphoria. “They are rarely traditionalists or conformists. They emphasize innovation. It comes with a high degree of conscientiousness,” Luffman says. Conscientiousness is often associated with self-discipline and exactingness. And it appears That the richest of the rich are less inclined to show compassion. This doesn’t make them rude, but these billionaires don’t care for the struggle and are less eager to be liked.

Now of course there are differences in the type of billionaire as well. For example, there is the ‘self made millionaire’ type, but also the heir to a rich family lineage that spans generations. About which Luffman says that the above characteristics can also be hereditary. But he points out that sudden wealth can have negative psychological effects. This could be with a huge inheritance, winning the lottery, winning big in gambling or getting a lot of money from the crypto world.

born rich

But growing up with lots of money will cloud children’s sense of right and wrong and lead to a lack of motivation and guilt and alienation. “Some people with money think the rules don’t apply to them, because frankly they often don’t. I have clients who fly internationally and don’t go through passport control, but private jets.” routes fly by, ”says Clay Cockrell, a therapist whose clients are the ultra-wealthy.

While not all ultra-wealthy people have this mindset, this principle is more common among those who have become wealthy. Cockrell emphasizes that many wealthy people who did not work for their wealth lose their ambition and have no desire to have a purpose in life.

Does money make you happy?

But whether you got the money from a wealthy family or through hard work yourself, it eventually takes away a lot of financial worries. But does it also bring you luck? This topic has been researched Subway Wrote about that before. Nobel laureate Angus Deaton concluded that after an amount of $75,000 a year (over 70,000 euros), the level of happiness does not increase. But economist Justin Wolfers concluded that money is relative. For someone who earns five euros an hour, an extra 10 euros counts for a lot. But for someone who earns 100 euros an hour, 10 euros means very little. This means that a billionaire would need a very large number to be happy with it.

Cockrell insists there is always a feeling of ‘not being enough’ even among billionaires. Therapists say that the ultra-wealthy often struggle with guilt, isolation, or loss of self-esteem. “You get trapped in a 1 percent bubble, complete with a whole new set of problems. The clients I talk to often feel guilty about not being happy. When you have that much money, happiness is a given.” Gotta know, right? But money doesn’t solve all your problems, it just makes some things easier.”

rich people and power

But there is another topic related to money. What is it doing to your morale? Because with big earning you can spend your money on others and social projects or keep everything for yourself. Research on the moral compass of the very wealthy appears to be somewhat fuzzy. According to Luffman, many of the wealthy contribute to charity. However, researcher Michael Krause claims that the ultra-wealthy lack empathy. His research confirms the above symptoms, including that the wealthy have difficulty empathizing with others and empathizing with people outside their own circles.

Lofman emphasizes that it is not only money that can influence human morality, but above all power. “We all have personalities and tendencies. Without Shakti you have to adapt to life and society. But with Shakti, the principle of ‘existence’ is less of a challenge. Find out what kind of person you want to be. It’s a huge challenge.” After all, very rich people have basic needs met, so their personality determines much of their behavior.

Psychologists conclude that a large amount of money gives people the opportunity to think about what they want from life. One of whom continues to work, the other establishes huge companies and the other makes a luxurious living.

