How do festivals survive? ‘We order nadars, mobile toilets and tents months in advance’

As if the festive sector wasn’t already hit hard enough, post-corona inflation was suddenly imminent. How do festivals survive amid substantial payrolls, expensive casts and high production costs? The accounts of three festivals have been checked this weekend.

Couleur Café: 'Not a big international name'

Brussels Cooloor Café has been around for more than 30 years, this weekend it opens for the fifth time in the Ossegempark, on the ground floor of the Atomium. The musical focus is Afro, dub, reggae and hip-hop, complemented by DJs. Several local heroes like Blackwave, Romeo Elvis and Cooley are grabbing attention on the 2023 poster. Spokesman Denis Corbusier says it is a conscious choice. ‘We decided to eliminate the big international names for financial reasons. Last year, Shaggy made headlines. In 2019 – the last edition before Corona – Sean Paul. Today we focus on Belgian talent and international acts with a strong vibrant reputation.’ A budget-friendly decision, as popular artistes have increased their fees for live concerts manifold post-corona to compensate for the lost income.



As of last year, a pint costs 2.8 euros. This has been possible because of our good ticket sales.

Denis Corbusier Spokesman Kulur Cafe

The shaggy elimination hasn’t been punished by loyal spectators, who come to Brussels for the friendly atmosphere rather than the spectacular headliners. Ticket sales are going faster than before Corona. ‘All combi tickets sold out, Saturday day tickets almost sold out. Our target is 60,000 visitors. Due to inflation, the Cooler Cafe had to increase the price of a one-day ticket from 48 to 54 euros. Thanks to successful pre-sales, the festival was able to maintain democratic drink prices. ‘The price of a pint is 2.8 euros, the same as last year. Since there is substantial revenue from tickets, we calculated last week that we need less revenue from beverages. We are very happy about it. This way we will continue to attract a diverse audience.’ The fact that Cooloor Cafe can do this evaluation is also because it is a non-profit organization. Profit margin is not a concern for the festival of colors. Break even is enough.



For Cooloor Cafe’s target audience, ambiance takes priority over spectacular headliners.

‘There is not much you can do about the increase in prices. However, you can make minor adjustments in various areas.’ Last year, the Couleur Cafe had already switched to cheaper suppliers for some ingredients, saved on publicity, and redesigned the site. They now order coveted festival paraphernalia that has become more expensive post-corona due to increased demand – such as nadar fences, mobile toilets or tents – months in advance. “It requires more preparation and planning. But fortunately we have an experienced core team, some of whom have been associated with the festival for over 30 years. Personnel cost is less of a constraint. They can largely rely on a loyal group of volunteers during the festivities.

Live is Live: 'Good deals with suppliers'

We hear a different sound with Live Is Live, a newcomer who – after last year’s first edition in Zeebrugge – settles on Saturday and Sunday at Linkeroever in Antwerp. Organizer Jan Digneff says that along with Deus, The War on Drugs and Grace Jones, Live Is Live aims to target ‘musical added value seekers between the ages of 30 and 50’. What’s it like starting a new festival in tough economic times? ‘To banish some ones dreams thoughts, etc. It is incredible how quickly inflation rose and how quickly the suppliers followed suit. Coming up with a good business model as a beginner festival organizer is not easy.



I question a supplier who is asking 15 percent more for the same chair this year.

john digneff the organizer is live live

Live Is Live was forced to partially pass the burden of the additional cost on to festival goers. Last year a one-day ticket cost 67 euros, today it is 80 euros. A pint costs 10 euro cents more, from 3.5 euros to 3.6 euros. ‘A big chunk of that extra cost goes to personnel. Pay indexation is the same, you cannot argue on that. We want to pay our people fairly. But our line-up is also more expensive. This translates into the ticket price.



Along with DEUS, The War on Drugs and Grace Jones, Live Is Live aims to target ‘value seekers between their 30s and 50s in music’.



In terms of content, there is room for negotiation. ‘If a supplier asks for 15 per cent more for the same chair as last year, I question that. By putting clear agreements on paper beforehand and making long-term deals, you avoid surprises.’ It is to his advantage that Digneff is not a novice. With over 20 years of experience as a booker and promoter – including 15 years with Live Nation – he knows the music industry like the back of his hand.

Furthermore, the machinery behind Live Is Live isn’t ready to test it. The festival is an initiative of FKP Scorpio Belgium, which since 2020 is the Belgian branch of the originally German concert promoter. FKP Scorpio is active in ten countries and its portfolio includes the Dutch festival Best Kept Secret and artists such as Ed Sheeran and the Foo Fighters. ‘Scorpio is still brand new in Belgium. Live is Live is the first festival. But most suppliers know that name. This helps in conversation.

Ticket sales reflect interest in Deus and Grace Jones for the music seeker seeking added value. It’s going better than last year. With 20,000 to 25,000 visitors, the then three-day festival did not sell out in 2022. ‘It looks like we will get 30,000 people over the two festival days this year.’ Why shorten the festival, when spreading it over three days could be more cost-effective? ‘I would prefer to have two strong festival days than to spread some good deeds over three days. Besides, the third day of programming again costs a lot of money. Looking at the sales, that decision bears fruit.

Genk on Stage: 'Finger on the Pulse of Programming'

While free city festivals such as Bruges Moods! And the Antwerp Zings give up, Genk continues to bravely on stage. Last year the city festival saw 100,000 tourists and this year too a similar number of tourists are expected to be welcomed. From Friday to Sunday, Admiral Freiby, Merol & Clemmons and Van Geel, among others, will create beautiful weather in Genk city center.

As a subsidized festival, Genk On Stage plays on a different level. Every year, the city spends 350,000 Euros on the festival. In this an extensive team of volunteers can be relied upon, while material and (technical) personnel also partly come from the city. That package is augmented with sponsorship. But even then survival remains a challenge, says festival organizer Mathias Wouters.



You have to keep inventing new things to attract the public.

mathews wouters organizer genk on stage

‘We have to be creative in many areas,’ says Wouters. ‘Programming, eg. Salaries of some international artists today are three to four times higher. That’s why we went to look across the border into the still affordable Netherlands. That’s how we were able to book Merol. According to Wouters, you have to innovate enough to attract the masses. ‘At municipal festivals you mainly see popular Flemish acts like Like Me and Camille. There is nothing wrong in this, we also do the same. But we are on the lookout for what interests traditional festival goers. Hi Hi, for example, former finalist of Humo’s Rock Rally and De Nieuwe Lichting. Or the unique voice of Lalalar from Istanbul.’



Dutch Merol Genk is coming on stage. ‘An international artist, but affordable.’

To keep the finger on the purse strings, Genk on stage bundles the tendrils for light and sound. This also reduces the transportation cost. In addition, it cut the budget for expensive security personnel. The empty forums are guarded at night by local organizations. Outsourcing to smaller venues is also new to the Genk hospitality industry. ‘In the past, we set up all the stages ourselves and did the programming and financing there as well. From this year onwards, the catering companies are filling it with themselves and keeping that income with them.