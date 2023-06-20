How do you get those tickets?





Attention Swifties! Taylor will be coming to the Netherlands next year. She will perform at the Johan Cruijff Arena on July 5 and 6, 2024. Of course you want to be there, but buying tickets is probably a huge Hunger Games-esque situation. Who survives? Who gets those tickets? We have some tips for you so that you are well prepared for the fight.

Ticketmaster has been kind enough to reveal the strategy in advance.

Preparation

Make sure you already have an account on Ticketmaster.nl, as you can already enter all your details here, you save a lot of time during the ordering process.

You must also be registered for the Taylor Swift concert through a special link. You can find registration here. Very important! Only registered people have a chance to win tickets for Taylor.

Tickets will go on sale on July 12 at 2 pm. So put it on your agenda!

before pre sale

This day is.. full of excitement because you almost know whether you are going to see Taylor or not. You’re already prepared, because you really don’t want to miss this pre-sale. Even if it doesn’t start until 2 pm. Is there any point in coming to the site too soon? No. But you can already log into your account, which will save time later. When the pre-sale starts – for example – 10:00 AM, it may be already very busy on the site. To control this crowd, everyone has been kept in the ‘waiting room’. At 10:00am the virtual gates open and everyone gets a random spot in the ‘queue’. So at 2 in the afternoon.

Why does it work this way? Because a waiting area is generated only when it is really busy at the site.

during the presale

Ticketmaster operates with a new queue. The new queue works a little differently than the old one, so pay close attention. Before the sale starts, you will see the clock ticking down. When it’s finished, a small circle will spin on the right side of the screen, it’s important not to refresh your screen. You can now select your tickets and click Continue, but please note: You do not have your tickets yet. Now only after you have selected your ticket are you actually in the queue. From now on it’s keep calm and don’t get refreshed and wait for your coveted tickets.

When sales are very busy, they operate with a different queuing system. You can stand in the waiting room half an hour before the start of the sale. Attention: This is not the queue yet! Once the sale starts, everyone in the waiting area gets a random spot in the queue. before the sale starts, so it doesn’t matter what time you are in the waiting room. If you join just after the sale starts, you’ll be at the back of the queue. Once you pass the queue, you will automatically be taken to the ordering page. A place in the queue will be held for you for ten minutes. Then you can pay and do it! Maybe save a little longer, because it won’t be cheap.

Finally..

And of course you need a little luck too. It’s also smart to ask other people to queue for you, so that if they get out of line, they can buy tickets for you and not you. If you want love then only torture is there..