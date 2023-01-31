How does MMR work in Overwatch 2? His matchmaking ranking explained

If you’re more serious about Overwatch 2, you’ll likely hear some discussion about MMR or Matchmaking Rating. This is an invisible value attached to your account that will decide the opponents and teammates you match up with for any game in Overwatch 2. Anyone who plays a lot of ranked matches will often have an opinion on how the game is finding opponents for you, but often, a lot of misinformation is thrown around on this topic. Luckily, Blizzard has given us a bit of insight into how the system works. Here’s what you need to know about MMR in Overwatch 2.

How does MMR work in Overwatch 2?

MMR in Overwatch 2 is a number that you can’t see on your profile. It is a constantly changing value that goes up when you win and down when you lose, with the goal of making the game as fair as possible. That being said, while MMR sounds similar to SR (Seasonal Ranking), they are different. While you can see your current SR level and division, your MMR could be higher or lower than you think due to the results of your gameplay. SR does not affect the people you play ranked on; you just find others with similar MMR within that SR. This is a confusing situation that Blizzard has promised to work on more in the near future. MMR is also affected by unranked play.

The change in your MMR between matches is decided by multiple factors such as the MMR of your opponents and how long it has been since you last played. Starting in Season 4, Competitive will remove the seasonal rank drop from its inner workings, but your MMR will likely continue to drop when you don’t play for a while.

If you have friends that you play Overwatch 2 with, your separate MMRs can make your games a little wonky. Let’s say, for example, that you’ve been playing Overwatch since 2016 and you join your friend who is trying the game for the first time. Their MMR is completely unknown, so the game can put you in matches where you dominate less skilled players, or get crushed by people closer to your skill. Starting in Season 3, groups that enter Competitive Matchmaking with a large difference in MMR will see other groups with large differences as opponents more often. Solo players and similar MMR teams will avoid them more.

There are some common misconceptions about MMR in Overwatch 2. For starters, when you’re on a winning or losing streak, the game doesn’t put you into games with the intent for you to win or lose. While Blizzard would think that a 50% win rate for the community means they have things pretty even, they’re putting you up against people the game thinks you have a fair chance against. Of course, this is not a perfect system, and Overwatch 2 is a complex game with many moving parts. Some matches will always have some beatings, even with two similar MMR team ratings.

How is MMR decided in Overwatch 2?

According to Blizzard, your stats in each Overwatch 2 match have no relation to your MMR. The only thing that matters is whether you win or lose. The reasoning behind this is that with so many heroes with vastly different abilities, it can be hard to decide how skilled you are based on those numbers. For example, a Pike that stays in his healing AoE and never moves him to speed will have great healing numbers, but will also likely cause his team to miss a lot of opportunities without Speed ​​Boost. There are too many instances like that to let your stat stack decide your MMR, and Blizzard doesn’t want you to focus on blowing up your stats and causing your team to miss the target.

If you feel like you’re being matched up with people outside of your skill range, the best thing to do is to keep playing matches so the game can adjust your MMR accordingly. That can be difficult in some situations, but the more information you have, the better you can place him in a fair match in the next game.

