How does Overwatch choose its new maps? Blizzard has detailed the system for me, and it makes sense that some heroes don’t have one

Overwatch 2 Season 3 premieres this February, and as the game’s roadmap revealed at the time, it will bring with it a new PvP map. It is set in the Antarctica, complementing Mei’s story and artistic maxims. It is a different location from the one on the Echopoint Antarctica map, one of the key settings of the Christmas event; and with this, the Chinese climatologist adds two “own” maps. If you do the math, you will find that in OW there are many similar cases.

Hanamura is linked to Genji and Hanzo, just like King’s Row and Tracer, Orisa and Numbani, or Route 66 with Ashe and Cassidy, to name a few. It is curious that with so many thematic maps, some heroes as veterans as Mercy or Moira are still relegated to the background. But recently, I had the opportunity to meet with some key pieces of Blizzard Entertainment to talk about the subject and clear up doubts about the creative process of the Californian studio.

Dion Rogers, the art director of OW2, explains to me that there are actually multiple ways to choose new maps for the game; and that the ability to complement existing content—call it a hero, story piece, or something similar—is just one of them. If you think about Eichenwalde, for example, you will see that although it is a place linked to Reinhardt, by extension it is also important when it comes to understanding Bastion’s past. And ultimately, it is central to the “arc” of the Crusaders.

Other sources of inspiration are somewhat less obvious: Dion explains that internally, they also value the idea that Overwatch is a world-traveling adventure; and sometimes they also arise fun initiatives between designers or artists, which (I imagine) is how Blizzard World was born. The former, for their part, are a good way to experiment: the Esperança map, set in Portugal, arrived without any kind of prior material to shape it. But, according to the creative, it does bring “clues” about what will come in the future. So it’s time to inspect it thoroughly.

meanwhile we will have Antarctica parallel to season 3 premiere, which should be released on February 7 if there are no delays of any kind. It’s a control map where you’ll find fun things like penguins – the developers were very excited about producing these, apparently – or holes in the ice to fish. If you take a look at the veteran Rise & Shine cinematic, you’ll find some familiar settings.