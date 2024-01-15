How does the WhatsApp secret code that allows you to hide conversations work?

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging application, is owned by of targetintroduced a new feature aimed at strengthening the privacy of its users.

This is ‘Chat Lock’, a secret code that provides an extra layer of security to conversations, ensuring that only you have access to them.

Now, when you need to share your mobile device with a family member or friend, you can rest assured Your conversations remain protected from unwanted eyes.

But how does this secret code actually work and how can you use it to protect your chats? Here’s a simple step by step:

creating secret code in whatsapp



With the secret code established, you will be able to specify a unique password, which will be different from the password used to unlock your device, An extra layer of security is being added to your locked chats.

This means that any message marked as hidden will only be accessible by entering the corresponding password in the search bar, which can include letters, numbers, symbols, and emojis.

To block a new contact or chat, simply long press on the desired chat and select the ‘Block’ option.

How to block a contact with a secret code



To activate the Secret Code Lock feature on WhatsApp and secure your chats, follow these steps:

on iOS devices

on Android devices

Once a chat is blocked, you can hide the blocked chat folder so that it doesn’t appear in your main list. This folder will be visible only when you enter the secret code in the search bar.

To access these chats, slowly swipe down on your inbox and enter your password or biometrics.

It is important to note that blocked chats will remain blocked only on mobile devices. They will not be blocked on other linked devices, Like WhatsApp Web.

New features of WhatsApp Web

Apart from this security feature, WhatsApp also added new features to its web version aimed at improving the user experience:

*This content was rewritten with the help of artificial intelligence based on information published by La Nación (GDA), and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.