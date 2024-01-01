How Emily Blunt Saved Dwayne Johnson and Benny Safdie’s A24 Movie

Dwayne Johnson says, after the pandemic, “Benny thought I possessed him.”

not long ago, Dwayne The Rock JohnsonA wrestling superstar who has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors announces his collaboration benny safi, The name of this movie is The Smashing Machine And Dwayne Johnson It stars MMA champion Mark Kerr. This sports biopic is produced by A24 and is the first solo film benny safi After becoming known as a duo including his brother Josh happy times And uncut gems,

In a recent interview for Diversity, Dwayne Johnson Recalls the long process of developing the film and the risk that it would never see the light of day. Discussions between the two men began in 2019, when the production company rock Bought the rights to adapt the story. benny safi Soon he came forward to write and direct the biopic but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everything went upside down. So both men stopped the project.

,Benny thought I was possessed and maybe I was just an ass“, Tell Dwayne Johnson, Luckily for her and the film, this actress is emily bluntvery good friend of rock since their collaboration jungle cruise who convinced him to contact her again benny safi After meeting him on the set ofoppenheimer,

Dwayne Johnson to play MMA star for Benny Safdie at A24

The star is full of praise for his brother’s talent. safdi As the storyteller: “Benny wants to create and continues to push the boundaries when it comes to raw and real stories, authentic and sometimes uncomfortable and entertaining characters., The Smashing Machine There is a new challenge for Dwayne JohnsonAddicted to family blockbuster movies, he plays very deep and complex characters.

However, he does not condemn his other films but assures that he wants to diversify and venture into new territory for him: “I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself forward. (…) I want more. I want more humanity. (…) I want to make films that matter, that explore humanity and explore conflict (and) painHe declares. ,Let me clarify, I am not leaving mainstream films. I love making these and they have immense value and importance. But there is a time and a place for these moviesHe concluded.

There is no information about its release date yet The Smashing MachineBut so we must search Dwayne Johnson In a new light.

