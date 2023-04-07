How Emma Stone found out about her health problem while doing a scene pretending to have an orgasm in a movie | Films

Emma Stone discovered a health problem while recording the film ‘The Lie’ (2010). The actress had to exercise a lot during a remarkable scene of the comedy and ended up suffering an asthma attack.

The situation was revealed by herself, in an interview resurrected by the Daily Star this Friday (7).

Now 34 years old, the American star was 21 when the production premiered. It was only the eighth film in Emma Stone’s resume – and it certainly marked her forever.

In ‘The Lie’, the famous worked alongside stars like Amanda Bynes, Penn Bagdley, Lisa Kudrow and Dan Byrd. It was even on stage alongside the latter that things got out of control (watch the video at the end of the story).

They jumped and screamed a lot in bed to pretend they were having crazy sex – while young people heard everything through the bedroom door. “I had a small asthma attack, with no prior knowledge that I had asthma, during the scene where we had to jump up and down for hours and hours screaming and screaming in bed,” Emma Stone revealed in an interview with MTV. .

“Oh, for the love, I can’t even simulate sex without dying!”, joked the actress. “(It was) humiliating, because it was the second day of shooting,” she added, as well as revealing that she had to breathe “in an oxygen tank.” “The crew said, ‘She’s going to be amazing. Wow. Incredible. A 20-year-old girl having an asthma attack.'”

Much to Emma’s delight, and the rest of us, that hasn’t deterred her Hollywood breakout one bit, which includes her 2017 Best Actress Oscar for ‘La La Land’. She was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for ‘The Favourite’ (2018) and ‘Birdman’ (2014).

Below, watch the scene that made Emma Stone discover that she had asthma: