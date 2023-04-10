How Emma Watson handled a packed set to attend the filming of her ‘incestuous kiss’ in ‘Harry Potter’ | Films

Actress Emma Watson called “the most horrible thing” she’s ever had to do the “incestuous kiss” she gave her friend and co-star Rupert Grint in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’ (2011). The 32-year-old artist said that the experience filming the romantic scene of the characters Hermione and Ron was even more difficult because of the crowded set of the feature, with the entire production team interested in watching the recording.

“It was the most horrible thing I’ve ever had to do,” Watson told host Jonathan Ross in 2012 when talking about filming the kiss scene between him and his friend.

“Not because Rupert isn’t adorable, I think there are millions of girls out there who would give a left arm to kiss him, but because it struck me as incestuous. It’s the only way I can describe it. The best thing about a kiss is that you close your eyes, so great because I closed my eyes while kissing him. Then I didn’t have to think about the fact that it was him. The worst part was opening our eyes and looking at each other, and then we couldn’t do it anymore.”

In the special ‘Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts’ (2022), Watson returned to the kiss in conversation with Grint and Daniel Radcliffe: “Obviously, our kiss was the scariest thing that the two of us have ever had to go through. It felt wrong to me because the three of us were like brothers.”

Radcliffe then confessed: “I wasn’t much help, because after being told you were such an asshole about it all, I went there, ‘I’m going to the set to see you two kissing’. I’m sorry about that, guys.” Watson added: “Everyone wanted to come to the set because of it. Everyone kept saying, ‘this is going to be cool, guys’”.

Emma Watson was just 11 when ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ (2001) hit theaters, with her playing Hermione Granger. She followed in the franchise for seven more films, until the release of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ (2011).

Watson also has successful productions such as ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ (2012) and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (2017) on her resume. The last feature with her presence in the cast was the period drama ‘Little Women’ (2019). Over the past few years, she has given more than one interview, saying she is increasingly discerning in relation to her professional life.