How far will the reform go?

important point: After reaching all-time highs, Bitcoin began a sharp decline. Currently it was trading around USD 67,800.

The commentator was not worried by the on-chain college pullback: “This is very normal bullish behavior.”

On the other hand, analyst trader Credible Crypto believes that the correction could reach US$64,000 or US$58,000.

After making spectacular gains, it was taken to its all-time high. Bitcoin Now facing a correction that sent the cryptocurrency to USD 65,600, and then bounced back a bit Currently listed at 67,800 USD,

However, crypto market analysts were not worried, on the contrary, they described this loss as “some common“Within a bull market.

For example, commentator On-Chain College pointed out that 10% correction is normal during bullish rallies, On the other hand, he confirmed that a decline of more than 30% could be dangerous.

,This decline comes after a strong move towards all-time highs with >95% supply coupled with unrealized gains. Nothing to see here, very typical bullish behavior“, he clarified.

How far can Bitcoin fall?

The analyst named Trader Credible Crypto believes that a significant decrease in open interest (OI) during the drawdown could cause BTC to drop to $64,000 and then bounce back and continue its uptrend.

,If we achieve this along with clearing the remaining accumulated OI then this would be a logical place to expect a bounce/reverse.“, wrote.

Most alts I’m watching hit local downside targets, so I’d like to see us bounce here $BTC For one more push up before the “real” correction. If I see us break above this level in anticipation of a correction, I will take profits on most alts. https://t.co/qcjjZ6aiAx pic.twitter.com/lGpJwaihgS – Credible Crypto (@CredibleCrypto) 14 March 2024

On the other hand, a trader named Jelle highlighted that the decline could be more significant and could push the price of the most popular cryptocurrency higher. up to USD 58,000,

More than $800 million liquidated as Bitcoin falls

Long leveraged positions were liquidated and losses incurred Loss of more than $810 million According to data from CoinGlass, over the last 24 hours.