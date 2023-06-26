How FIDE Became The Fastest Rising Reggaeton Star Today

hip hop reggaeton

Faide was born Salomon Villada Hoyos on August 19, 1992, in the city of Medellin, Colombia. In adolescence, he had nothing to do with reggaeton and was mainly interested in hip-hop. Fade heard artists such as Eminem, 50 Cent, Method Man, Redman, Snoop Dogg and Xzibit during that period. “When I started making music, I always said I wanted to be a rapper, but I’m really bad at rapping. I had to admit it,” Faide laughed in an interview with Mexican podcaster Hector Elie.

When Fide was obsessed with hip-hop, he didn’t even know what reggaeton was until a friend showed him the album. a la reconquista From Hector y Tito. From that moment on, young Salomon was sold and began following the reggaeton scene with interest. ,I started listening to artists like Daddy Yankee, Tego Calderón, Don Omar and Nicky Jam and thought: reggaeton is rock hard. I finally saw artists who dressed like my favorite hip-hop artists and who I understood, because I didn’t speak a word of English at the time.”

off plan

Fide achieved his first major success in the Latin scene since 2014 as a songwriter for other artists. He became a lyricist by chance. In an interview with Billboard, he said, at the time, that he thought reggaeton artists wrote their own songs and produced everything themselves. Besides, he always wanted to be an artist and song Secret This would be his first single. Before that they had even recorded a clip, but everything went completely according to plan.

At the time, Colombian artist Rayon recorded his music in the same studio where Fade had recorded. his number just before the feed Secret By fall, there were several CDs with this tune in the studio. Rayon’s DJ took home a CD one day, listened to the song, and went completely crazy: Rayon had to have that song. After much deliberation, Faid finally decides to give her number to Rayon. Secret Got huge success. This success eventually opened the door for Fade to write songs for major artists. Among other things, he wrote Ginza And sigo extranandote For J Balvin, Mamita for CNCO and basenote for piso 21.