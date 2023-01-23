How hard is the Apex Legends learning curve? Answered

When you start playing Apex Legends, there is very little chance that you will start out as an expert. Every highly competitive multiplayer game has some kind of learning curve that players must overcome before they can master it. However, many gamers agree that the Apex Legends learning process is a bit more difficult than the average game.

The Apex Legends learning curve

Ultimately, the Apex Legends learning curve is a serious investment. On Reddit, players estimate that it takes up to 100 hours to get used to the game, and then another 100-200 hours to fully understand it. After all, the game mixes and matches a wide range of skills, mechanics, and more. While almost none of the elements in Apex Legends are inherently unique, the game combines a large number of them to create a fun and complex package that rivals some of the most popular free-to-play competitive games out there.

To play Apex Legends well, you need to adapt to the Battle Royale gameplay, maps, Legends meta, Legends abilities, duo/trio teamwork, shooting accuracy, and various weapons. It’s a daunting list of tasks to tackle all at once.

Other complications include the lack of practice options. Unlike games like Overwatch, you can’t just take any Legend into tutorial mode and try out all of its modes. You have to learn almost every Legend in Apex Legends while you are in the game. Either that, or you need to get 30+ players together for a private match and practice, but that can understandably be a tall order.

This is the kind of game where you just have to accept that you’ll learn as you go, and that’s probably going to mean some abysmal zero-death games for a while.

However, there is a catch to the learning curve.

Apex Legends overlaps with a few different popular multiplayer games. Because of this, the learning curve changes drastically depending on how much you have played other applicable games. Are you a Counterstrike star? It will be much easier for you with precision and shooting. If Fortnite or PUBG got you hooked on battle royale games, that style of play will be much easier for you to understand. Any Overwatch or Valorant veteran will be able to innately grasp the intricate sci-fi-inspired maps and Legends roster of abilities. The more you’ve played other competitive games, the better off you’ll be, and you’ll be sure to cut dozens, if not hundreds, of hours off your learning curve.

Also, for a faster path to the competition, watching high-ranked players on Twitch or YouTube can also help you learn how to be a better player.

