How has Matchday 1 of the Buffons League gone?

A few days ago, a project was started that was born from one day to the next but that has generated a lot of expectation. It’s about the Buffons League, a small competition aimed at creating content and, as many claim, ‘save the League of Legends’. Over the past few days we have seen scrims between the different teams. Daily workouts that many creators and community members have broadcast on their respective Twitch channels.

A total of 20 teams made up of different players participate in this league. Of course, all teams have an average Gold/Platinum in their ranks. In case of having Diamond+ players, they have to make their respective adjustments to try to balance the two teams that will face each other. And this ranges from changing some players to «nerf them» applying some type of restriction.

This was the Day 1 of the Buffons League

Despite the fact that scrims They are interesting content, everyone was expecting what was going to happen in the official matches. In the end it is what we all expected, matches that have generated great content, some being more stomp and others much tighter and who have decided on some epic fight or robbery. Some teams like team TFT, FEMNATIC, The chickens mobsters, riders hard workers, team goggles and Team LVP They showed great superiority in the first phase to the point of putting a 2-0 in their respective series.

We also meet a controversy between Team KOI and Golfos FC in which the members of the organization had to intervene. Something that finally settled without any kind of problem and ended with victory for Shiro, Pau and company.

However, interesting changes are expected in this dynamic. This premise comes, above all, because several teams are preparing more than interesting changes. there we have Abby’s arrival to Team LVP or the march of Wolk to Team ESPM. This will occur in the face of a day 2 which already has its matches presented from the official Twitter account of the Buffons League.

see more

The one that comes in Matchday 2 is spectacular… pic.twitter.com/TGIF6SAWJy — Buffons League (@BuffonsLeague) April 13, 2023

You can follow all the matches on the respective Twitch channels of the participants and the organizers, in this case bloop and kuentin. All results will be published on the Buffons League official websiteso you will not miss anything.

More in our section LoL News.