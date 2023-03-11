How has the Fortnite map evolved over the years? These are all the changes seen on the island until the premiere of Chapter 4 – Fortnite

We review the most notable changes that the island has experienced throughout its history, which has led to changes in the gameplay of this battle royale.

Certainly, Fortnite can boast of being one of the most successful battle royale of all times. While is true that Epic Games has been in charge of maintaining the attention of the players with contents among which are skins of all kinds and world events, part of its resources has also been focused on introducing game map changes. And we’re not just talking about small, unimportant additions, as players have had the opportunity to test their skills in terrains ranging from snowy biomes to hardly describable areas where reality has been altered.

After all, Epic Games has managed create a lore fantastic which has also transferred part of its narrative to the battlefield. In this way, the Fortnite community has become accustomed to playing between titanic battles, as we have seen groups and villains with great power that, with their abilities, leave temporary scars on the island.

And now that the Season 2 Chapter 4, It is time to review the changes that the Fortnite map has undergone since its inception. For this reason, we have made a compilation of all island versions in search of its most significant changes, which are frequently given by events and phenomena that are beyond the control of the players.

Fortnite: Chapter 1

Fortnite 1.0 – The first time we parachuted onto this stage we found a fairly uniform terrain with a river that divided the island longitudinally from north to south.





Fortnite 4.0 – Little by little different areas were gaining more detail, until version 4.0 of the game added the first big change to its geography: the huge crater of a meteorite.

Fortnite 5.0 – The great impact left by the meteorite was covered with vegetation in version 5.0, at the same time that Epic introduced a desert area in the southeast of the island… With race track included!

Fortnite 6.0 – The 6.0 update brought about the appearance of some mysterious cubes scattered around the stage, which would be key throughout that season, and whose meaning brought players upside down for a long time.

Fortnite 7.0 – A vast frozen territory takes over the southwest of the island, but it will be nothing compared to seeing the entire island dressed in winter white during one of the best-remembered temporary events.

Fortnite 8.0 – Season 8.0 featured a volcanic eruption. The appearance of this new mountain and its lava flow affected the course of the river and created Albufera Apacible in the northwestern part.

Fortnite 10.0 – As of version 8.0, and after the destruction of the volcano, some new areas have emerged, such as Neopicados and Colossal Shopping Center, but the gameplay has been the most modified aspect.

Fortnite: Chapter 2

Fortnite 11.0 – After the black hole, the island changes radically and is divided into several sectors by four rivers. New features are added that enhance navigation, such as a new lake, a gulf with islets and beaches.

Fortnite 13.0 – A tsunami engulfed a large part of the island, causing a drastic change in its topography. Thus, players were forced to fight in an environment mostly covered in water.

Fortnite 13.40 – Over time, the island returned to its natural state after the black hole that kicked off Chapter 2. However, this did not stop the developers from adding a easter egg in the form of a secret zone as a reference to the movie Tenet.

Fortnite 14.60 – In the midst of the fight between various Marvel characters and Galactus, the map suffered several alterations as a result of the arrival of both sides. Therefore, it was more than common to see Tony Stark’s inventions thanks to the new Stark Industries facilities.

Fortnite 15.0 – Galactus had been defeated, but Zero Point had been discovered. In this way, its instability had caused the appearance of a desert in the center of the island, added to the return of various locations from the past.

Fortnite 16.0 – Zero Point had been contained, but it sent a pulse across the entire island that not only wiped out all technology in its path, but also brought primitive weather to the entire area.

Fortnite 17.0 – Despite the fact that the island had returned to its normal state, a new threat loomed over the territory: aliens. Which, through the decision to join them or fight their invasion, led to a fierce confrontation between all the players.

Fortnite 18.0 – One of the motherships had been shot down, and its pieces plummeted on top of the island. This consequently caused notable corruptions in various zones and changes in reality.

Fortnite 18.40 – The purple cubes scattered around the map begin to make copies of themselves and cluster in the center of the map, forming The Convergence and then The Pyramid. And the Queen of the Cube, who was behind the alien invasion, does not hesitate to use this weapon to bring about The End.

Fortnite: Chapter 3

Fortnite 19.0 – Apollo Island says goodbye, as it turns on itself to show a completely new territory that will receive the name of Artemis, which is accompanied by new locations.

Fortnite 20.0 – The Imagined Order begins to invade Artemis Island to eradicate The Seven, and their war causes numerous changes to the playing field.

Fortnite 21.0 – The map has suffered the constant scourges of the aforementioned contention. Luckily, The Seven manage to claim victory by defeating the Imagined Order.

Fortnite 22.0 – Cascades of Reality, the mushroom biome, disappears over time. However, the start of Season 4 comes with a virus that is transmitted through the Trees of Reality and affects buildings, which become chrome.

Fortnite: Chapter 4

Fortnite 23.0 – Apollo and Artemis are destroyed, but players have the possibility to continue playing in a territory made up of pieces from both islands, as well as places from other realities. Unpublished areas such as La Citadel or Brutal Bastion appear here.