How having hobbies can be linked to happiness and well-being

Routine can quickly become tiresome, especially with the little time left in the week after completing work and educational obligations. Truth is this A hobby can be very helpfulNot only to manage the day differently and spend it with productive activities, but also to reduce stress and promote physical and mental relaxation.

Hobbies are activities that a person does in his free time and leisure time. It is possible Hobbies such as painting, as well as sports, music or art, among many others. Among their main benefits, these activities allow you to relieve stress, increase self-esteem, happiness and well-being. Additionally, depending on each person’s hobbies, they can also develop new skills such as learning languages.

Having no hobbies or no time for yourself other than a heavy weekly routine Can cause loneliness, which increases the risk of anxiety, dementia, depression and heart disease,

What are the benefits of having a hobby? Photo: Shutterstock.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, recreational activities They help reduce cognitive decline and boost muscle, cardiorespiratory and bone functions, especially in people over 65 years of age.

In that sense, the Barcelona Institute of Psychology states that “it is beneficial to have a hobby our health For many things, but one of the most important benefits is that it helps us a lot to disconnect from our daily lives. When practicing a hobby we are dedicating a part of our time to some activity that is not related or different from the usual concerns and problems that our daily routine can generate, such as anxiety.”

Fun, ideal hobbies and recreational activities indicated by the sign. Photo illustration: Shutterstock.

“Hobbies can be very diverse, from playing sports to collecting stamps, painting or doing crossword puzzles or word searches. Many people may think that some of them are a waste of time. However, this is not the case. “Whatever it is, it doesn’t have to involve movement or be highly creative activity to be beneficial,” he adds.

5 types of hobbies related to happiness and prosperity

“Mejor con Salud”, a site specializing in physical and mental well-being, has published a list of activities that anyone can do and that are linked to happiness and well-being. It should be noted that this will depend entirely on the tastes and pleasures of each person, but they serve as general ideas to start practicing a hobby: