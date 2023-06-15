How Hilversum’s mass dance connects people: “It’s about being together and dancing with each other”

How do you become a professional dancer? And what is the appeal of hip-hop? Hilversum dance collective The Creatives knows all about this. They are working hard on the road and mainly providing connections, he says in the new talk show LAB Mediaplan Talks.

Professional dancer Jérémy IJssel de Scheper started dancing at an early age: “I used to watch Michael Jackson. I still remember my brother teaching me how to moonwalk in the kitchen,” he says.

His passion for dance began to grow when he was fifteen, watching artists such as Usher and Chris Brown. After two courses, she decided to follow her dream and pursue a dance course. “I’ve done a lot of different things. But dancing is the greatest joy. It’s really something I could do for the rest of my life.”

Hip-Hop Culture: Mainly Dance Fun

Hip-hop is all about having fun and dancing with each other. Jeremy says: “As a young lad I always wanted to be the best, but the longer you’re in the scene, the more you realize it’s all about sticking together and having fun together. Doesn’t matter if you’re pretty or bad or ugly dancing. Everybody supports each other. That’s what I really love about hip-hop culture.”

Help

Dance runs in Jeremy’s family. His nephew Damian Brock is also a member of the dance collective The Creatives. Jeremy has been a great example to them. Damien: “I didn’t know what steps I would need to take to move forward with the dance. But I could always approach him with questions.”

Jeremy recognizes a lot of himself in his cousin: “We both had to do a lot on our own. We didn’t really get support from home. My parents also wanted me to go in a different direction. But in the end It is important that you find your own ‘Soul Spa.’ Do what makes you happy from inside.

To persevere

There are moments of doubt for Jeremy and Damian as well. Jeremy: “There are days when I think: should I still dance? But as long as you still have the passion, you always have to persevere. Don’t think about what others think, Just keep walking and find people who are dancing.” your frequency.”

Damien has a clear goal: “I want to inspire, as Jeremy has done for me.”