How is and what happened to the child actor who played Anakin Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’?









The actor Jacob Christopher Lloyd became well known after playing the role of the character Anakin Skywalker in “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace”. He also co-starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie “A Toy Hero”.

In 2015, as announced by TMZ, Jacob was detained by the police after a police chase. He crashed his vehicle into a tree and was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Born in Colorado, he started his career as a child appearing in TV commercials. He got a part in the series “Medical Call”, released in 1996. When joining the cast of “Star Wars”, the actor had the opportunity to show his talent, becoming known around the world.

He brought Anakin Skywalker to life alongside names like Ewan McGregor and Natalie Portman. With a prominent career ahead of him, Lloyd was also bullied due to his fame, and it was later revealed that the former actor suffered from psychological disorders (via: The Things).

During The Big Wow Comicfest 2015, he was interviewed by Philip Siddiq and had the opportunity to talk a little about his career, being one of his last public appearances since then.

