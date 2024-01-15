How is autism diagnosed and at what age is it tested?

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all children be examined at 9, 18, and 30 months of age

(HealthDay News) – According to autism speaksAn autism awareness organization, One in 36 children in America has autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Early diagnosis is important to help treat the condition, but How is the diagnosis made?

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) They have an up-to-date review of what it means to diagnose autism in children. “Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) can be difficult to diagnose because there is no medical test, such as a blood test, to diagnose the disorder,” the agency said. “Doctors look at the child’s developmental history and behavior to make a diagnosis.”

According to the CDC, the timing of a child’s diagnosis varies. Sometimes ASD can be detected as early as 18 months or even earlier, but it is only at age 2 that a diagnosis can be considered reliable by a trained professional.,

Unfortunately, in many cases, autism is not diagnosed until later in childhood. Some people do not know they have ASD until they are diagnosed as an adult.

Ideally, a reliable diagnosis should be made in childhood, when treatments are most effective, the CDC said.

development monitoring

The CDC said that as children grow up, conversations that focus on children’s abilities and skills should be encouraged between parents and health care workers.

Keep track of your baby’s development, such as how quickly he reaches specific developmental milestones, is key. These age-related milestones include skills seen in play, learning, speech, behavior, and movement.

Everyone can be part of the “developmental monitoring” process: parents, grandparents, daycare workers, and teachers can provide feedback on how the child is progressing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has links to pages that can help: Know the Signs, Act Early, which includes guidance on developmental milestones.

The CDC advises, “If you notice that your child is not meeting developmental milestones, talk to your doctor or nurse about your concerns and ask about a developmental checkup.”

One of the experts said, “The ASD diagnosis now includes several conditions that used to be diagnosed separately; autistic disorder, pervasive developmental disorder not otherwise specified (PDD-NOS), and Asperger syndrome.”

regular visit to pediatricianThe family doctor and nursing staff may also include regular developmental monitoring, including questions about whether your child is meeting developmental milestones.

Be sure to tell providers about any family history of autism, learning disability, intellectual disability, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Detecting Developmental Problems and Autism

American Academy of Pediatrics The AAP recommends that all children receive developmental and behavioral screening during routine childhood visits at these ages:

When it comes to ASD screening specifically, according to AAP recommendations, screening should be done at 18 months and 2 years of age.

Screening may also be done at other times, if the caregiver or doctor is concerned that the child may have autism, or if the child is at high risk for ASD (for example, if the child has siblings or other family members Member has ASD).

Don’t wait for the provider to offer you a developmental screening test for your child. If someone doesn’t perform at the recommended age, “it may be requested,” the CDC said.

In a typical ASD evaluation, parents will be asked questions about “language, movement and thinking skills, as well as behavior and emotions,” the CDC said.

Brief developmental tests do not provide a diagnosis of ASD, but may indicate that appropriate autism evaluation is needed.

“This assessment is an in-depth look at a child’s development, and is usually performed by a trained specialist, such as a developmental pediatrician, child psychologist, speech-language pathologist, occupational therapist, or other specialist,” the CDC said.

At that time, a specialist may give the child a structured test and ask parents and caregivers more questions.

And now he?

Formal evaluation of your child may indicate that early therapeutic intervention for ASD may be necessary. Additionally, the specialist may recommend genetic counseling and testing for your child, the CDC said.

Source: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

