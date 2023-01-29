How is German Accelerator, the main accelerator of German ventures and startups that will arrive in Argentina

This is a Joint Letter of Intent signed by authorities from the Argentine Finance Palace with the German Federal Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection, which took place this Saturday as part of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to the country.

At the meeting, which was chaired by the Secretary for Economic Programming, Gabriel Rubinstein, it was agreed to open an office of the German Accelerator, the main accelerator for German ventures and startups, in the metropolitan region of Buenos Aires so that the Argentine entrepreneurial ecosystem can count on the capabilities and acceleration programs of an institution of the highest international level, and develop better links with the German and European startup market, they reported.

The presence of the German Accelerator in our country will allow Argentina to become the regional hub of the main German accelerator; a dynamic institution will be incorporated to strengthen the local entrepreneurial ecosystem, and to enhance the opportunities for internationalization of Argentine ventures and startupssaid the Ministry of Economy in a statement.

The initiative includes highly personalized programs, mentoring by dedicated experts, as well as access to networks of business partners and investors.

In addition, the agreement also implies counting on their resources and links so that Argentine ventures scale in the European and German market in particular, they specified.

Also present at the meeting were the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry for the Economy and Climate Protection, Franziska Brantner; the Undersecretary for Entrepreneurial Development, Natalia Del Cogliano, and the CEO of German Accelerator, Claus Karthe.

It is a cooperation platform that will serve us in the coming years in the areas of industrial transformation and energy transition as a framework for events that accompany and shape and a new push to the Argentine-German economic relations in its departure“Karthe said during an interview with The chronicler at the German embassy in which Ambassador Ulrich A. Sante also participated in 2021.

In this sense, Sante pointed out that startups could generate more currency for the country but that they need greater state support so that they do not emigrate to other latitudes or -Kanthe added- that jobs in the technology sector end up being commoditized.

“Argentina has a good university education, an established scientific research ecosystem, but the connection with the world and the synergy between the public and the private spheres are lacking,” said the leader of the German accelerator. “They have to export programming code, not professionals”remarked.

He also pointed out that the startup ecosystem is small in Argentina and that there is a lack of investment because local funds are not very interested in leaving the money in the country.