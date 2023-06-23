How is MainStreet doing now and will there be a reunion?





stop the time! Remember Main Street? That Dutch boy band that ten years ago all the girls were madly in love with? If you were even a fan, you can probably still sing his songs. Little Fast Forward: guys Everyone is in their twenties now and a lot has changed in the meantime. Wonder how Rin, Nils, Dat are doing now? We talked to the boys and have updated you! Owen unfortunately couldn’t attend, but luckily all is going well with him – you’ll read it for yourself.

Mainstreet started, how did that boy band start?

Rein van Duyvenboden, Nikolaas Keller (known as Nils), Dan Zwierink and Owen Playfair participated individually in 2011. the voice kids. Unfortunately they did not pass the blind auditions but decided to participate as a group. Junior Eurovision Song Contest, Because we are very curious how they are doing now, we visit them.

When we ask the boys how they actually came together as a boy band,

When we ask the boys how they actually came together as a boy band, Rein replied: “We fell in love right away.” According to Nils, it is a coincidence that they have become really good friends, although he hints that it all happened too quickly. “We didn’t really even have a choice”, Dan interrupts. “But it took effect immediately,” he adds.

Inspired by British band One Direction

Afterwards the voice kids this was it Junior Eurovision Song Contest A logical step for the boys. “At the time One Direction had just toured the Netherlands and were in the news,” says Rein. “They were such an example to us, we thought we’d do the same,” says Dan. Boys could also participate in their song without getting stuck coverAs is the case with other talent shows.

Mainstreet’s popularity grew rapidly. “It was also new for the Eurovision Song Contest,” says Dan. “It was still a real challenge for us to perform,” says Rein. “We still have a lot to learn, I understand very well that we have not yet sound, “We learned it slowly and we still often got upset. Nils shared, “We had enough performances that could not be ignored.”

At first nobody wanted to work with us at the Eurovision Song Contest.

“At first nobody wanted to work with us on the Eurovision Song Contest,” says Dan. “They didn’t think we were professionals and had no idea what we were really doing.” Nevertheless, the boys managed to sell out Paradiso, Tivoli and Americahall, their debut album entered the album charts at number one in the Netherlands, they have been ambassadors for freedom and have done endorsement work for Justin Bieber.

fangirls Enough is enough, how do you deal with it?

Because Mainstreet became popular in such a short time, the boys suddenly got a lot fan girls After them, call themselves maniacs. “It was a bit of a change, yes. You get used to it and experience really teaches you how to deal with it. You’re also still exploring life and want to go out. It wasn’t really possible at all because you couldn’t move normally. Those developments really came after Mainstreet’s time”, says Dan. “It’s hard to tell your limits. Yeah, it’s perfect Good It’s fans love it, but it’s a little doubly because your whole life is suddenly on the road,” says Rein.

It’s great that the fans love it, but it’s a little doubly so because your whole life suddenly comes down the road

Why exactly did they stop?

What exactly was the reason that a successful boy band decided to disband is something we wanted to know. “Big fight”, Rin said out loud. “To me it feels like there’s kind of an expiration date on boy bands. We opted to stop at our peak. Till then, if you personally want, you can start a career with that name. We also did it with the idea of ​​keeping it alive so that if there ever came a time when we wanted to reunite, it would still be known,” says Dan.

An argument and reunion in response to a question?! For former maniacs this can cause quite a bit of confusion. We assure you: luckily there is no question of a fight, but a reunion may still be possible! When Rein was asked if the boys were still friends, she replied with an emphatic ‘yes’. The boys tell that all four of them always try to meet once in a year. “Sometimes you bump into each other at a festival,” says Rein. Nils compliments them, saying they’ve always had a special bond with each other.

solo career start

As far as careers are concerned, Niles, Rein and Owen remain in the entertainment world. Rein says: “I was lucky to continue my acting career Heartbeat Instantly, so luckily I didn’t fall into the black hole. Of course I missed the performance, but I didn’t like what I was going to do with my life, because I could immediately dive into something else. Nils has started to focus more on production. “Indeed, I immediately started preparing for my studies at the Conservatory. I immediately wanted to continue with music, so I took a gap year and started making music for artists and therefore for them. Heart Beat, Then I went to college,” he says.

Owen has also continued his career in the entertainment world. he decided to give it another try the voice of holland, but unfortunately could not progress beyond the knockouts. What he is more successful in is his acting career. He played Raymond in tina turner musical and now playing Christoph in the German production Disney’s Frozen, Die Eiskonningin, due to recording for frozen Unfortunately, he could not attend the interview.

Singing Stop the Time is one of the best things to do while getting a little drunk.

Dan is the only one of the four boys to start doing something completely different. “Yeah, I really got into music that way and got out of it that way. I started focusing on my studies and completed sports and physical education at ROC Twente. After that I also started working in this field,” he says. Sometimes he still sings his hits in karaoke bars. “a little drunk” stop the time Singing is one of the best things,” says Rein.

How do the gentlemen view the MainStreet era?

When we ask the boys if they often look at images from the past, Niles answers: “Once a year I get into a kind of Main Street bubble on the Internet and spend an hour looking at things . I really feel like I’m looking at someone else.” The boys all agree that they enjoy looking back, but they also feel like they’re so far away. “Then you We were literally in a bubble. We didn’t really realize it then, as you will now,” shares Dan.

The boys are unanimous that if they were at that stage now, it would have gone completely wrong. “It’s a good thing we were still young, otherwise you get exposed to negative things very quickly,” says Rein. Boys are more self-aware now.

Of course we also want to know if they’ll ever listen to their music again and if they still know the lyrics. At least they all managed to give a clear answer to it. He indicated that he did not know it at all now. Rein jokes, “Nils didn’t know most of the songs anyway, so I guess nothing of them has survived.”

A Little Downer: On the Radio with Uncle Geil

In addition to all the highlights, the boys also open up about the less entertaining side of the entertainment industry. When we ask him about the things he’s found less fun, Dan is quick to respond: “Go ahead.” To which one of the other boys replies: “Our uncle Giel (Beelen)”. “Who is Geel again?”, they joke with each other. With Mainstreet, we experienced everything in the music industry at a young, sickly age UPS But in reality they also fall. A day like this is part of it,” says Nils. “We had to do that cover And he got it completely wrong, so Geel had us put on hold. You’re in Mediapark, so every platform is on the sidewalk.

“You’ve suddenly become kind of the weirdo of today,” says Nils. “We’ve become wiser. It also reflects what the music world is like and the pressure to perform in it,” says Dan. “Anyone who didn’t know MainStreet knew us after that day. It’s something I find really annoying, if people only recognize us by Geel”, Rein says. “It was a morning we reconnected with.”

You’ve suddenly become a dumpster ‘crazy of the day’

So.. will there be another reunion?!

You may have noticed, but MainStreet’s Instagram is actually still pretty up to date. Dan says, “Fans are getting older and going off to college and the music is still heard.” Nils continues: “We thought let’s keep that fire going for a while. I think stop the time Just hit some kind of student. At first we didn’t think it would be so vibrant.”

I imagine there will be some sort of reunion anyway.

Of course we would like to know more about that moving fire. Does this mean there’s still a chance for a reunion? Rein says, “I imagine there will be something like a reunion anyway.” “It would also be a shame if we didn’t.”

And what about future plans?

In the future, Rein and Nils will continue to focus on music and Rein also wants to focus more on acting. “I also want to release my music under a new name soon, I have a lot mixed up on Spotify now, so you can’t really see the wood for the trees anymore,” says Rein. they just got the number mother’s love Continuing, he says the best is yet to come. “I wonder if people will appreciate my new style, R&B/pop. I hope to make a hit.” Nils has also been releasing music under his full name Nicolas for two years now. He also plays live in his own band. “I also compose and write music for Rein,” says Nils.

What we all want to know.. what about love life?

The last question we really want answered: What about love? “Haha, calm down, calm down”, Dan yells immediately. Meanwhile, Rein has found his girl and is overjoyed by Sydney Tross, who you may also know from the youth series Spangus. Niles says that he is single and will be ready to date again when he completes his studies.

The gentlemen also answered some questions in our ‘Never Have I Ever’ Tiktok. Watch the funny video below:

@beautifymagazine ‘Never Have I Ever’ with the guys from MainStreet at Beautiful Inside by Melia in Amsterdam.. stay tuned for part 2! See the full interview on Beautify.nl #mainstreet #reinvanduivenboden #daanzwierink #nilskaller #boyband #mainstreet #stopthetime #reunie #voorjou #neverhaveiever #innsidebymelia ♬ original sound – Beautify

