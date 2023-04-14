How is this strategy game that challenges your wits?

Developed and published by Riot Games, League of Legends is a recognized strategy game in which several people can participate at the same time.

With it you can unlock skills, improve avatars, get rewards, play with people from anywhere in the world and do it totally free.

For those who are just starting out in the gamer world, it may be difficult to understand the dynamics of the game; however, the video game developer brand designed a web page with all the basic information to play.

Related topics



According to the official portal, participants can choose from more than 140 champions. The objective is to destroy the enemy base in which the nexus is located.

For it, each team must look for strategies to clear the way to the enemy’s tower or base.

(You can read: League Of Legends Final will be broadcast live in movie theaters).

“Your team must clear at least one lane to reach the enemy nexus. Defensive structures called turrets and inhibitors stand in your way. Each lane has three turrets and an inhibitorwhile each link is protected by two turrets”, according to the portal.

Turrets and Inhibitors are items that can deal a lot of damage, so you need to be careful around them and avoid them at all costs.

The game also has a jungle that, if mastered correctly, it will give the team improvements that can even “tip the scales”.

(Also: League of Legends: will the price of RP go up in Colombia?).

As mentioned above, this is just the basics for a game. Over time, you will increase your skills and learn new tricks to overcome challenges. So go ahead and share a game with your friends or acquaintances.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Israeli startup bets on training professional Fortnite players

Team Aze becomes the champion of the LLA Apertura 2022

Video games: stories that the kings of ‘streaming’ want to show