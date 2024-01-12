How Julia Roberts Thought She Had a ‘Big Butt’ Led to This Iconic Detail of Her “Pretty Woman” Wardrobe

Reflecting on her ‘life in looks’, Roberts reminisces about her character’s allure from the classic 1990s rom-com to ‘British Vogue’.

Julia Roberts is revealing some surprising details about one of her most iconic looks beautiful woman To British Vogue.

Roberts sat down for the magazine’s “Life in Looks” video segment on Thursday and recalled what her character Vivian Ward was like before she met Richard Gere’s character Edward Lewis.

Vivian played a sex worker in the film, and she often wore a blue and white dress which she sometimes covered with a red jacket tied around her waist. But as Roberts recalled, the excess was less a reflection of her character and more of her own insecurities at the time.

“I thought I had a big butt, and that’s why I wore that kind of jacket in the movie,” admitted Roberts, 56.

Roberts also recalled other details about the costume, which remains one of the most memorable costumes ever seen in film. (Even her niece Emma Roberts paid homage to it in a Halloween costume!)

She added, “The funny thing about this dress is I thought it would cost about $20.” “I think it was black and white and the costume designer changed it to make it a little different.”

Tea erin brockovich The star also has a distinct memory about footwear. “The shoes were really uncomfortable,” she said of thigh-high black leather boots with thin heels.

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman: Boots and Necklace

However, there are a few things about the dress’s accessories that she couldn’t explain.

At one point in the character’s layered necklace she said, “Why I have a plastic chicken foot as my accessory, I don’t know.”

Roberts has nothing but fond memories of working with beautiful woman Costume designer, Marilyn Vance, who she said created the iconic red dress that Vivian wears after her transformation and also created the brown and white polka dot dress from the polo match scene.

Roberts recalled, “I remember she was very careful about how I felt in clothes, because I’m not really comfortable wearing such naked things and she was very careful about that.” And she respected him.”

Vivian and Edward eventually fall in love. cinderella-The story of an escort hired to accompany a business man to social events, who rescues her and she promptly rescues him back.

But Roberts recently told cbs morning She doesn’t think Vivian and Edward’s love story had a fairy-tale ending at all.

“I think he passed away peacefully, smiling in his sleep, from a heart attack,” she told host Gayle King of Edwards’ fate.

“And now she runs her own business,” Roberts added Vivian’s.

