How likely are thousands of empty offices to trigger a financial crisis?

Thousands of offices in Manhattan remain empty or under-occupied since the end of the pandemic (Gabby Jones/The New York Times)

in the middle of it manhattanThe difficulties of the commercial real estate sector are everywhere. To the west, near Carnegie Hall, is 1740 Broadway, a 26-story building that Blackstone, an investment firm, purchased for $605 million in 2014, only to default on its mortgage in 2022. Towering over Grand Central Station is the iconic Helmsley Building. Your mortgage was recently sent for “special servicing” (it may be restructured or your owner may stop making payments). As the sun sets, the underlying problem becomes clear: working from home means fewer tenants. The shiny floors where workers roam are interspersed with black stripes.

This is not new. many buildings remain Empty Ever since Covid-19 arrived. At first, owners waited for the pandemic to end, but there were delays in workers returning, so business owners began to reduce staff. Vacancy rates, especially in the most dilapidated buildings, skyrocketed. Then interest rates increased. Most commercial buildings are financed with five- or ten-year loans. And many of these loans will soon be refinanced while rates remain painfully high. Nearly $1 billion in loans to U.S. businesses will be refinanced over the next two years, accounting for one-fifth of total commercial building loans.

Recently, many large city office buildings have been listed at less than half their pre-pandemic price. These types of losses would destroy the wealth of many owners, forcing banks to incur large losses. In fact, three institutions have already been greatly affected. In recent weeks, New York Community Bank (NYCB), a mid-sized lender; Azora Bank, a Japanese institution that pooled American loans for commercial properties; And Deutsche Pfandbrief, a German conglomerate that had exposure at the office, reported bad news about its loan books and saw its shares fall.

meanwhile, Chinese real estate crisisMakes it faster. With domestic portfolios struggling, some Chinese investors who have bought assets around the world may need cash and begin dumping assets overseas, causing asset values ​​to decline. If consumers begin to struggle due to rising interest rates on auto loans or credit cards, more institutions could fall into a position like NYCB. It is not surprising, then, that people are beginning to fear that the work-from-home habit will lead to financial disaster.

However, it is useful to put these problems in their context. For starters, NYCB’s problems actually seem to be specific to the institution. Although the bank has exposure to New York offices, it has actually undervalued its loan portfolio on rent-stabilized “multifamily” apartment blocks in the city. Its value declined after a 2019 law limited the ability of landlords to raise rents if an apartment was vacated or the landlord made capital improvements. Another lender specializing in these types of loans was Signature Bank, which went bankrupt last year (after which some of its assets were purchased by NYCB).

Furthermore, there is a limit to the magnitude of the problem that offices can cause, even if the damage they cause is severe. According to data from real estate agency Savills, the total value of US property (except agricultural land) was $66 trillion at the end of 2022. Most of it is residential. Only a quarter is commercial. And commercial property is about much more than offices. This includes commercial premises, which are in crisis, but also warehouses, which are in high demand, as data centers and distribution points, and multi-family buildings. Thus, offices are probably worth $4 trillion, or about 6% of the total value of real estate in the United States.

Between 2007 and 2009, American residential real estate lost one-third of its value. A similar crisis today would wipe out $16 trillion from asset values. Even if every office building in the United States somehow lost all of its value, the loss would still be only a quarter of that size. Additionally, lenders are better protected against losses in commercial real estate compared to the residential sector. While loans for the latter often reach 100% of the home’s value, even the most ambitious loans for commercial properties only cover 75% of the building’s value.

The wound inflicted on the financial system by commercial real estate can be compared to the wound inflicted by the slip of a kitchen knife: it is unpleasant, obvious and painful. Stitches may be required. But this is not likely to cause serious injury to the victim.

Even the injury will not be taken into account. Since real estate’s problems are so obvious, regulators are on top of them. About half of commercial real estate lending is loans from banks (and mostly small loans, since regulations discourage larger institutions from making this type of lending). The rest are securities or loans of insurers. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a regulatory body, reportedly advised NYCB to more aggressively write down the value of some of its loans, which became clear when it reported its results on January 31. Across the pond, the European Central Bank has asked banks to set aside extra reserves to cover loan losses on commercial real estate.

The strength of the US economy provides additional security. If we look at the skyscrapers of New York, it is easy to be awestruck. But look back at street level and you may calm down. The streets are full of people. There is a crowd at the shops. The restaurants are full. The United States is moving forward, although it could use a bandage on that ugly wound…

© 2024, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.