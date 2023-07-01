How Lil Nas X became a role model for the gay community

How Lil Nas X became a role model for queer people

He pole dances in hell and kisses a version of himself in heaven where he doesn’t have to hide his true form. he gives one to the devil Lap Dance Before catching the devil to simulate sex positions. yes: video clip ofmontero‘A piece of art. But ‘Montero’ isn’t just a visual landmark. this is a declaration of weirdness And feel comfortable and proud of who you are; Till then ‘monteroNo other mainstream artist was openly and shamelessly flaunting his homosexuality. of course there used to be Elton John and for that Freddie MercuryBut to break into the mainstream pop world without hurting your career, you have to be a huge name. Stephen Gately Came out after seven songs with Boyzone, Mark Feehily came to the public after releasing five albums with Westlife. was only a few years ago Rick Martin Touching another man’s chest in a music video is considered progressive. And then Lil Nas came up with a clip of X’montero‘ and his whirlwind journey through a subversive gay universe…

Old Town Road

LGBTQIA+ representation was lacking hip-hop world Even more poignant. scene interpreted as Opponent Against the gay community, many artists use anti-gay language in their lyrics. a few years ago it seemed impossible That a mainstream rapper would emerge. then he changed Tyler The Creator turned out and Frank Ocean revealed that he had a crush on a gay artist. Yet homophobia is still pervasive in the industry, with a haze of toxic masculinity. So it was incredibly brave and powerful for Lil Nas X to come out so early in his career. At the time, Lil Nas X topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a global hit.Old Town Road‘ with Billy Ray Cyrus. Lil Nas X dared to come out as gay as he penned a hit that juxtaposed the two music genres with the deepest homophobia – country and rap. he also rants on twitter Negotiable This may not sound revolutionary, but considering that his fan base is largely comprised of country and rap enthusiasts — who aren’t traditionally the most open-minded people — it’s incredibly groundbreaking. lil nas x influence Source of inspiration Can’t Underestimate It: When queer kids find the Grammy-winning rapper on the road to fame and chart success by dressing up as Nicki Minaj for Halloween, wearing a pink wig, or singing songs about their male partners When they see this happening, they realize that queerness is acceptable in our society. that quirkiness is not a hindrance to being cool or successful or successful Dear to find. Plus, straight people look up to an outright and proud gay person, which means they’re less likely to judge other LGBTQIA+ kids or their friends when they come out.



© Amanda Edwards/Getty Images/AFP

humor as an antidote

Homophobic reactions? it neutralizes lil nas x Humor, then called a musician Pastor Troy The rapper laughed off the criticism: “Hey, I look good in that pic,” he tweeted. That Pink Dress Wasn’t a Coincidence or a Provocation: After All, Lil Nas X Is Supposed to Be king of the red carpet, He redefined menswear with some iconic looks. And as far as that joke: That’s no coincidence either. Lil Nas always uses humor as an antidote against homophobia. god i look good in that pic https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X — Pussy (@LilNasX) 29 January 2020



© AFP / A Weiss

closing day

last day Of celebration This is undoubtedly a happy reunion with our country for the American rapper, as he already had a successful performance in November 2022 at the Palais 12 in Heysel. then the lucky birds were able to get them on display by bike Spotting in Brussels, where he behaved like a tourist. Born on this day April 9, 1999:

Lil Nas X, musician, is shown here leading his iron horse through an old town street in Brussels, Belgium.

Happy #bicyclebirthday,#botd pic.twitter.com/UZCeYUqwtM – Cool Bike Art (@CoolBikeArt1) 9 April 2023 Lil Nas x Rock will perform on the main stage at Werchter on July 2 from 7 to 8 p.m.Of celebration This is undoubtedly a happy reunion with our country for the American rapper, as he already had a successful performance in November 2022 at the Palais 12 in Heysel. then the lucky birds were able to get them on displaySpotting in Brussels, where he behaved like a tourist. In Werchter it will be a bit more difficult to get on the podium early on the bike – despite three Large and free bicycle parking area and three additional park and bike parking areas — but we have no doubt that Lil Nas X will provide one Superb performance!