How long does it take to update the PokéStops in Pokémon Go? Answered

In Pokémon Go, there are no Pokémon Centers to heal those pocket monsters. Instead, users can claim potions, as well as Pokéballs and other items from Pokéstops. These Pokéstops are usually landmarks or notable locations that, when approached, will allow the user to spin a small Pokéball icon and get some free rewards. However, spinning for Pokéstops rewards is not unlimited. There is a cooldown period for each, in which users must wait to spin again. So how long is the Pokéstops refresh period in Pokémon Go? Here is an answer to that question.

How long does it take to update the PokéStops in Pokémon Go?

The “cooldown” period for Pokéstops in Pokemon Go is five minutes. This means that once a Pokéstop has been slipped, one will not be able to get any more items for the next five minutes. But after that cooldown period expires. the stop will be updated.

PokéStops are vital in Pokémon Go, as these in-game destinations offer players the chance to receive more Pokéballs, potions, and gifts, among other items. For free game users, PokéStops are the best way to accumulate more items that can be used to heal and catch more Pokémon.

Of course, if you live in a populated area that has several different Pokéstops, the cooldown period might not be much of an issue. However, if you live or work near one or don’t have many in your area, it’s important to be aware of the Pokéstop update. Fortunately, the cooling period allows for up to 12 spins per hour.

