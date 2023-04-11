How long is Minecraft Legends? Main story length

Do you wonder how long the story of Minecraft Legends lasts? Don’t worry, our handy guide has everything you need to know about the length of the main story and how long a full route can take.

Minecraft Legends is the next open world real-time strategy game from Mojang Studios after Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. Most of the creatures and items involved are carried over from the main survival game, but come with a different twist.

In Minecraft Legends, you and your friends are riders of noble steeds on a mission to protect the world from Piglins. So if you’re wondering about the length of the game’s main story and how long a full path can take, our guide has everything you need to know about the length of Minecraft Legends.

What is the duration of Minecraft Legends?

Minecraft Legends single player mode will take approximately 18 hours to complete. Of course, it all depends on how you decide to spend your time in the game. If you want to explore every corner of the world and interact with all the creatures, then your game will be longer.

And if you’re aiming for 100% of the game, expect your playtime to be significantly higher. We will update this section with accurate information once the game launches in April. The Minecraft spinoff has multiplayer and co-op modes, so there are more opportunities to increase in-game hours.

The game will also have full crossplay support at launch. This means that you and your party will be able to enjoy the title regardless of which platform you decide to purchase the game on. Don’t want to buy the game? No problem: Minecraft Legends is also coming to Xbox Game Pass, and if you have a valid subscription, you can enjoy the game without buying it.