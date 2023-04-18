How long is Minecraft Legends: the hours you need to complete the campaign

Minecraft Legends lands on the market as an alternative to the success of Mojang. The universe moves to real-time strategy to offer another look at the mechanics that have been with us for so many years. Contrary to the original, the title incorporates a campaign mode in which to follow the course of the narrative. How long will it take you to complete it? We tell you everything below.

How long is the Minecraft Legends campaign?

Completing the Minecraft Legends campaign solo revolves around the 12 hours, depending on how well you master the mechanics related to the genre. You can choose between three difficulties to be able to adjust your experience to what you demand. During the campaign you are allowed to tackle the activities in no predetermined order: you choose how you want to tackle it. Of course, with exceptions, since there are bases that need certain resources that you unlock by doing other tasks.

In addition, the campaign can be played in cooperative mode with up to four people at the same time. Each time you start a new game a different map will be generated with a unique layoutso helping others will allow you to enjoy a few different aspects of what you saw in your game.

This is what we said during our review in progress: “Solo is a good introduction to the mechanics without compromising how fun the objectives are. Solving the problems when it comes to tackling the assault on the bases is like playing Age of Empires in Minecraft version, saving distances. And with the extra point of replayability by helping others, since the campaign map is generated every time a new game is started. You can read it at this link.

