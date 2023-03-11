How long is the new Season 2 of Fortnite? This would be the start date of the 3

I don’t know if the same thing happens to me, but it’s something I can’t help: I’m getting nervous about the future because of the hype culture in the world of video games. Something that causes, instead of paying attention to the contents that have just seen the light of one of them, is already thinking about what will be the following; this being something that happens to me very often with Fortnite.

The thing is that Season 2 of Fortnite has just been released with a series of novelties They don’t have any kind of waste. I say this without exaggeration: the new city and the promise of the crossover with Attack on Titan have sent the hype through the roof. But here we have come to be anxious, and therefore, to answer the question of: When does this newly released season of the game end?

When does Fortnite Season 2 end?

As usually happens in the premiere of a new season of the game, this information is reflected directly in the official website from Epic Games 👈🏻

from Epic Games 👈🏻 in it you see how the Battle Pass of this season of the game will be available until next June 2 ⏰

⏰ Considering how the company works, it is very likely that that day the servers will be disconnected during a period of inactivity to prepare for the arrival of the next game update ✅

✅ That is to say, The new Season 3 of Fortnite would be released on June 3 ⏰

Now that I have completed my mission of leaving you with this information so that you have it as close as possible, I can proceed to addict myself like crazy to this Season 2 of Fortnite, since it looks incredible. Have you tasted it yet?