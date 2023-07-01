How long will barbie live? The brand is at risk of losing its connection to society

Carole Lamarck is a marketing expert and author of the books ‘Influencers’ and ‘Zoonotic’. It is truly a miracle that Barbie is still so popular in 2023, she writes.

carol lamarck

There is no ideal of beauty anymore, the new generation loudly claims on social media. And yet Barbie continues to make money, now with a movie again. Yet no brand can survive forever on nostalgia.

Netflix will soon launch a new Barbie movie. It’s a paradox: A new generation of digital consumers is embracing body positivity, but at the same time, the skinny, busty girl seems more popular than ever. Mattel will need to catch up on this momentum in order to usher the Barbie brand into a new era and make short work of an old ideal of beauty. The market punishes fearful brands.

Older Barbie movies are huge hits on Netflix. A brand new movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is coming soon. Barbie is now 64 years old, but she is still alive.

Mattel has long faced criticism that Barbie (and Ken) impose unrealistic ideals of beauty and outdated gender patterns on children. The Barbie Liberation Organization emerged in the 1990s. At the end of that decade, Mattel waged war against Aqua’s hit “Barbie Girl”, which was loaded with double entenders and “sexualized” Barbie.

It really is a miracle that Barbie is still so popular in 2023. Millennials and Gen Z are embracing it body positivity, Her role models are Lizzo, other superstar Beyoncé is surrounded by curvy dancers on stage, Disney star Demi Lovato has presented herself as non-binary. The classic ideal of beauty is dead and hasn’t been replaced. There is no ideal of beauty anymore, this is the message that the new generation is loudly promoting on social media. Even in that era, Barbie continues to score.

No problem with the Barbie brand? Not even that now. No brand can survive on nostalgia forever. It seems Mattel realizes this too. It has already launched versions of Barbie that cater to the diversity of the society. Barbie with Down syndrome was criticized for looking too unrealistic, on the other hand, ‘Barbie Entrepreneur’ mainly reinforced gender stereotypes rather than negated them. In the midst of those well-intentioned efforts, the traditional Barbie continues to reign supreme in the Mattel empire.

unforeseen consequences



No matter how hard Barbie is trying, sooner or later the brand risks losing touch with society. Darwin already knew that it is not the strongest species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but those that adapt best to changes around them. He may also be talking about brands.

When things are going well, you reinvent your brand. You repair the roof while the sun is shining. This also applies to companies that have to anticipate social changes.

Reshaping your brand is the first step, but it’s equally important to stay on that new course. don’t take out the chicken, So not like Anheuser-Busch, which teamed up with a trans influencer to promote Bud Light, but quickly backtracked when some rednecks started frothing at the mouth about it. Nike shows it can do things differently by collaborating with athletes like Colin Kaepernick.

Maybe Barbie should be drinking coffee with Mickey Mouse, which makes the zeitgeist feel better. People who stick to old formulas for success end up slowing themselves down.