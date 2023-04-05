How many people play Minecraft? Player Count (April 2023)

Minecraft has been out for over a decade and is only increasing in popularity after the announcement of new games and constant updates, but, what is the player count?

Minecraft is one of the most playable games, especially with its unique seeds, constant updates, lots of biomes, adorable mobs, and houses to build. Combining all of that with its multiplayer aspect is almost a guarantee that players will always have something to entertain themselves with.

Despite this style of play, however, the title isn’t talked about as much as before, leading many to wonder how many people will actually be playing Minecraft in 2023. With that in mind, we put together the player count for Minecraft back in April. of 2023 to prove that this game is anything but dead.

What is the number of Minecraft players? Count March – April 2023

Mojang

According to activeplayer.io, which is only an estimate of the number of players, Minecraft is far from a dying game. His player count in the last 30 days was 178,508,147which shows a decrease of more than 100,000 players since the end of February.

During those 30 days, Minecraft saw a peak of 11,900,543 concurrent players.

How does Minecraft’s player count compare to other games?

The popularity of Minecraft hasn’t waned yet, and the game seems to be going from strength to strength, but how does it compare to the other Minecraft title, Minecraft Dungeons?

Unfortunately Minecraft Dungeons is not that popular as it attracts around 880 monthly players and an all-time high of 2939 gamers, according to Steamdb, which is still an estimate based on PC gamers.

Ultimately, Minecraft is a world ahead of its similar title and only time will tell if Minecraft Legends will keep up.