How much can the dollar rise and how much can the peso hold?

in the united states interest rates will remain highat least until mid-MarchAccording to yesterday’s statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and possibly the entire first half of the year.

its restrictive tone was produced a strengthening of Dollarwhich increased by about 2% This is the biggest monthly increase since September, after the official speech.

Although Powell did not fully assure that rates will remain the same until June, he made it clear that They still need more confidence about controlling inflation and reaching the Fed’s 2% target.

“General strengthening of the US dollar “This is due to the expectation that the Fed may be more patient with interest rate cuts initially.”An analysis by Gabriela Siller, director of Banco Base in Mexico, indicates this.

The possibility was that rate cuts could begin in March, and Powell would hint about that possibility, causing the dollar to weaken and the Mexican peso to strengthen. But for now, with a strong US economy and still doubts about price action, rates will remain at current highs. (The range was maintained at 5.25-5.50%).

Following the statements of the Chairman of the FED, The peso closed January depreciating by 1.41% or 23.9 cents, trading around 17.21 pesos per dollar., In what would be the peso’s first monthly depreciation since October, when it declined 3.68%.

“The upward pressure on the exchange rate in Mexico was caused by the Monetary Policy Committee and its Chairman, Jerome Powell “They cooled market expectations that were expecting the first cut in March,” An analysis by Jorge Gordillo, director of CiBanco in Mexico, shows.

It is possible that the strength of the dollar will continue to impact the peso. At least until expectations rise again that the Fed will cut rates, weakening the US currency.

In fact, the survey on expectations of private sector economic experts, published this Thursday by the Bank of Mexico (BanMexico), indicates that the consensus of analysts anticipates a depreciation of the peso, with the perspective that the price reaches 18.50 pesos. Will go. per dollar. Still, this would be a far cry from the exchange rate of 24 pesos per dollar in 2020.

